Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment
BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18 wheeler impacts I10 East near the 864 area in Orange County
Orange County — Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego has posted pictures of an accident that's impacting traffic. An 18 wheeler has overturned shortly before noon on Interstate 10 East near mile marker 864, directly in front of Rickenjacks restaurant. Please use an alternate route if possible.
Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence
Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
Little Cypress-Mauriceville announces knowledge of a threat to the high school campus
MAURICEVILLE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD posted an 'important announcement' on the district Facebook page Thursday morning, stating school officials are aware of a threat. The district post reads:. Early this morning, district officials learned of an alleged threat made by a student against the high school. Local authorities were...
The Morning Show previews Pardi-Gras
BEAUMONT — Pardi-Gras comes back to the Civic Center in Southeast Texas Saturday night. This Mardi Gras themed event serves as a fundraiser for the Southeast Texas Circle of Hope, providing assistance for local communities. There will be dancing, a photo booth, red beans with rice and sausage to...
53-year-old female leads officers on a chase from Beaumont to Houston
BEAUMONT — Michelle Simon of Louisiana was reported by her daughter for driving erratically and having a mental crisis. Simon led officers on a chase through Beaumont in to Houston. Simon eventually surrendered near downtown Houston. Simon was brought back to the Jefferson County Jail and booked for traffic...
BREAKING: Grand jury indicts man with rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near St. Anthony School
Beaumont — We're learning a federal grand jury has indicted a man from Brooklyn, New York who was found with a multi-caliber rifle and a lot of ammunition, very close to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School in Beaumont. The U.S. Attorney's Office confirms that Wednesday, the grand jury indicted...
BREAKING UPDATE: AMBER Alert dropped after children found safe, father arrested
Breaking news update - An update to a story we broke on social media and first reported tonight on KFDM News at 5. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 the young siblings who were the focus of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas, about 430 miles and roughly 8 hours away from where they were last seen near Silsbee.
JP Collins 'showing some love' and offering free Valentine's weddings February 13-15
Jefferson County — Valentine's Day is drawing near and a justice of the peace is ready to 'show some love' to the community. During the Christmas holiday season, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. performed free weddings, wearing his Santa suit if the bride and groom requested it.
Accused drunk driver from Jasper crashes into College Station home
College Station — An accused drunk driver with ties to Southeast Texas slammed into a home in College Station. 20-year-old Grayson Williams from Jasper is now facing a DWI charge for the crash. A judge set bond at $3,000. Police say early Tuesday morning, Williams sped through a stop...
Trial deliberations resume Friday in death of child hit by ATV
Beaumont — UPDATE: Friday morning a jury unanimously found Darrell Wayne Brown guilty of manslaughter. A jury has gone home for the night with no decision and resumes deliberations Friday in the manslaughter trial of Darrell Wayne Brown. He's charged with striking Carter Osborn, 6, with his ATV at...
Home Free is coming to The Lutcher Theater for one night only
ORANGE — Home Free, an all vocal Country entertainment group will be live at the Lutcher Theater February 19th at 7p.m. as part of their Road Sweet Road tour. Group member, Tim Foust is a Southeast Texas native. Foust grew up in Nederland and was inducted into the Museum of the Gulf Coast’s Music Hall of Fame in 2019.
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids
Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in death of child hit by ATV
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: Friday morning a jury unanimously found Darrell Wayne Brown guilty of manslaughter. A jury has gone home for the night with no decision and resumes deliberations Friday in the manslaughter trial of Darrell Wayne Brown. He's charged with striking Carter Osborn, 6, with his ATV at...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of theft suspect
SPURGER — Deputies responded to a theft at the Spurger Family Dollar store. Tyler County Investigators worked with Crime Stoppers to identify the suspect through surveillance footage. Multiple tips were submitted that helped identify Devon Moucheron and others seen in the surveillance video. Devon Ray Moucheron was arrested in...
Jasper High School student accused of stealing items from locker room during game
Jasper — The Jasper Police Department says a juvenile and a 17-year-old are charged with theft after items were taken from an opposing team's locker room during a high school basketball game between Jasper and Vidor on January 20 at Jasper High School, according to Lt. Garrett Foster with Jasper PD.
