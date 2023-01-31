ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment

BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
Man dealing meth in Nome gets 22 year federal sentence

Beaumont — A judge has sentenced a man from Buna to 22 years in federal prison after a K9 uncovered 1,948 grams, or more than 4 pounds of meth, during a traffic stop in Jefferson County. U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone sentenced Larry Wayne Free, 40, during a hearing...
BEAUMONT, TX
The Morning Show previews Pardi-Gras

BEAUMONT — Pardi-Gras comes back to the Civic Center in Southeast Texas Saturday night. This Mardi Gras themed event serves as a fundraiser for the Southeast Texas Circle of Hope, providing assistance for local communities. There will be dancing, a photo booth, red beans with rice and sausage to...
BEAUMONT, TX
53-year-old female leads officers on a chase from Beaumont to Houston

BEAUMONT — Michelle Simon of Louisiana was reported by her daughter for driving erratically and having a mental crisis. Simon led officers on a chase through Beaumont in to Houston. Simon eventually surrendered near downtown Houston. Simon was brought back to the Jefferson County Jail and booked for traffic...
BEAUMONT, TX
BREAKING UPDATE: AMBER Alert dropped after children found safe, father arrested

Breaking news update - An update to a story we broke on social media and first reported tonight on KFDM News at 5. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells KFDM/Fox 4 the young siblings who were the focus of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas, about 430 miles and roughly 8 hours away from where they were last seen near Silsbee.
SILSBEE, TX
Trial deliberations resume Friday in death of child hit by ATV

Beaumont — UPDATE: Friday morning a jury unanimously found Darrell Wayne Brown guilty of manslaughter. A jury has gone home for the night with no decision and resumes deliberations Friday in the manslaughter trial of Darrell Wayne Brown. He's charged with striking Carter Osborn, 6, with his ATV at...
BEAUMONT, TX
Home Free is coming to The Lutcher Theater for one night only

ORANGE — Home Free, an all vocal Country entertainment group will be live at the Lutcher Theater February 19th at 7p.m. as part of their Road Sweet Road tour. Group member, Tim Foust is a Southeast Texas native. Foust grew up in Nederland and was inducted into the Museum of the Gulf Coast’s Music Hall of Fame in 2019.
ORANGE, TX
Local and federal investigators arrest suspect found with cocaine, heroin, opioids

Beaumont — Beaumont Police Department - On Friday, February 3 at 7:00 a.m., Beaumont Police narcotics investigators, assisted by Beaumont Police SWAT, SAU, K-9, Jefferson County S.O., DEA, ATF, DPS and HSI, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Harriot. Quinton Maurice Williams, 39, of Beaumont, was...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of theft suspect

SPURGER — Deputies responded to a theft at the Spurger Family Dollar store. Tyler County Investigators worked with Crime Stoppers to identify the suspect through surveillance footage. Multiple tips were submitted that helped identify Devon Moucheron and others seen in the surveillance video. Devon Ray Moucheron was arrested in...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

