Here’s what Will Ferrell did in Portland besides catching a Trail Blazers game

By John Ross Ferrara
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – Actor Will Ferrell visited Portland over the weekend, where he caught a Trail Blazers game and stopped into a local bakery for dessert.

    Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors on January 28, 2023. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers
    Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors on January 28, 2023. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers
    Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors on January 28, 2023. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers
    Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors on January 28, 2023. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers
    Trail Blazers face the Toronto Raptors on January 28, 2023. Bruce Ely / Trail Blazers
    Hyde West Studio salon owner Heidi Parfitt (right) was surprised to find that she was sitting a few seats away from Ferrell and snagged some selfies. (Photos by Parfitt)
    Hyde West Studio salon owner Heidi Parfitt (right) was surprised to find that she was sitting a few seats away from Ferrell and snagged some selfies. (Photos by Parfitt)
    Hyde West Studio salon owner Heidi Parfitt (right) was surprised to find that she was sitting a few seats away from Ferrell and snagged some selfies. (Photos by Parfitt)

Ferrell was spotted courtside at the Blazers game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, where he posed for the broadcast and multiple fan photos. Blazers spokesperson Walt Scher said that, to his knowledge, Ferrell was simply there to enjoy the game.

“We kinda still can’t believe Will Ferrell was at the game last night,” the Moda Center wrote on social media.

Lake Oswego Pickleball Club’s future uncertain after courts close

Lauretta Jean’s bakery owner Kate McMillen told KOIN 6 News that the Anchorman star also stopped into her Southeast Portland shop that night for slices of apple and cherry pie.

The Blazers lost Saturday’s game 123-105. Damian Lillard was the game’s leading scorer with 30 points.

