"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee
Meet Hercules Posey, the founding foodie
OnMilwaukee is proud to highlight Black History Month in Milwaukee and beyond. Our goal is to highlight even more Black-owned businesses and stories. Be sure to visit our first spotlight pick: Tropic MKE, owned by Hyacinth Nembhardt. Hyacinth's Jamaican roots were what inspired Tropic, bringing island vibes in both cocktails and cooking. Check out their sister bar, Concoctions, on Brady! Stop in for a visit.
On Milwaukee
OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview February 2-5, 2023
Don't miss out on the action. Get the OnMilwaukee Weekend Preview in your inbox every Thursday. Subscribe now!. Prepare yourself for a weekend full of fun shows, sports, music, markets … and well, I’ll stop right there because there’s just so much more below. Stick with us during this exciting weekend because the fun has only begun!
WISN
Jennifer Hudson spends day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Jennifer Hudson spent Monday in Milwaukee and talked with WISN 12 News' Kristin Pierce at No Studios about her show, her midwestern roots and the city of Milwaukee. Kristin Pierce shows Jennifer Hudson special birthday video. Jennifer Hudson on staying true to her Midwestern roots. Jennifer Hudson...
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy visits Bay View pizza spot, gets offered a beer
Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was welcomed to Milwaukee in the most Wisconsin fashion this week.
milwaukeemag.com
These Are the 7 Wonders of Milwaukee
Our city abounds with beauty, so we decided it was time to shine a spotlight on some of the standouts. From an ornate church to a stainless steel tree, here are the sights we deem wondrous. MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM. “THE CALATRAVA,” AS WE’VE COME to know it, is a work...
On Milwaukee
A guide to Milwaukee's best winter date spots
Picture this: It's date night, and you have no idea where you want to go with your partner. You head to Google and look up "places to go on a winter date in Milwaukee," but you get the same old repetitive spots everyone else recommends. That ends right here. This...
kenosha.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
On Milwaukee
Here's how you can celebrate Black History Month in Milwaukee in 2023
February is Black History Month. It’s an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on Black history both local and international. Here are some events you should know about in Milwaukee and ways you can support your community. (Did we miss a Black History Month event? Help us fill in the...
themusicuniverse.com
Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup
Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.
On Milwaukee
The Dinky Rink will skate back outside Milwaukee Public Market this weekend
We know how to do winter in Milwaukee. We throw outdoor festivals and parties, we jump into frozen lakes, we carve ice bars and we ice skate – and when ice skating on normal-sized rinks becomes too standard, we make the rinks super small. That's exactly what the Milwaukee Public Market did last year introducing the Dinky Rink to Brew City – and now the big fun little rink is back, beginning this weekend.
WISN
School district apologizes for the word 'colored' posted over drinking fountain
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public School District is apologizing to families following a student project this week. At the start of Black History Month, students at Milwaukee School of Languages found the word 'colored' posted on a wall over a drinking fountain. "I was shocked, like, this (is) not at...
On Milwaukee
Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza to open next week in East Tosa
Maggio’s Wood Fired Pizza, 7212 W. North Ave., is heating up its ovens. In fact, the new East Tosa counter service pizza spot will officially open its doors to the public at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, just a day ahead of National Pizza Day. Behind the concept...
Video: Impact of car hurls Milwaukee man into pole
A pedestrian was struck during a car crash and hurled into a light pole near 35th and Townsend on Thursday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Loud 'music' near Carroll University
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12:40 a.m. — Loud music was reportedly coming from an apartment in the 400 block of North East Avenue. Police that responded to the scene did not hear any loud music, but the resident said he was watching “The Wizard of Oz” and would turn the volume down.
On Milwaukee
Gallop over to Cedarburg for "Wild West Winterfest" Feb. 18-19
It’s cold as a wagon tire out there, y’all. But things are heating up in Cedarburg, where they’re getting ready to have a rootin’ tootin’ good time at their annual Winter Festival. “Wild West Winterfest,” takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northwestern Mutual $500M investment in downtown Milwaukee campus
MILWAUKEE - Northwestern Mutual on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced plans to invest more than $500 million in its North Office Building located at 818 East Mason Street in downtown Milwaukee. The development plans include extensive interior and exterior renovations to the 540,000-square foot building to mirror the architecture of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After UWM freshman's fentanyl death, parents warn others
WEST BEND, Wis. - Nearly two years after a young man from Waukesha County died from fentanyl poisoning, his parents are on a mission to save lives and stop fentanyl deaths. They were part of a discussion Thursday night, Feb. 2 in West Bend. They say what happened to their son can happen to anybody.
Decades of decisions apparent in some of Milwaukee’s most reckless streets
Before we can solve the problem of reckless driving in Milwaukee, it helps to take a hard look at how we got here. That includes talking about how our streets have changed over the decades.
Comments / 1