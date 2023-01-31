Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Jamestown Superintendent responds to racist remarks at BHS basketball game
Jamestown, ND (KFYR)- Administration with Jamestown Public Schools says they took disciplinary action after finding racially insensitive remarks were made by a handful of Jamestown Middle School and High School students at a recent boys basketball game against Bismarck High School. Superintendent Dr. Robert Lech says it happened at the...
Class 1A, 2A, and 3A Regional Basketball Pairings
(Area) Brackets have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union for the basketball postseason. Class 1A teams begin Regional Tourney play on Thursday, February 9th. 2A teams that don’t have a first round bye will begin on February 11th. The majority of 2A squads won’t start the postseason until February 14th. Class 3A regional quarterfinals are slated for February 11th.
KFYR-TV
Meet JJ Franks: Bishop Ryan student talks about hitting $10K half-court shot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Call it the shot of a lifetime!. One young fan hit a $10,000 half-court shot at Bishop Ryan. He also made the lay-up, the free throw and the three-point shot. ”You only get one shot at that, so if you miss, you miss,” said 7th...
High School Sports Results Thursday February 2
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 20 points and 5 steals and Ella Voit added 15 points for Cathedral). (Courtney Paulsen led the Storm with 16 points) (Andrew Dwinnell scored twice and Joey Gillespie had a goal for the Crusaders who have a rematch with the Flyers on Tuesday at the MAC)
Basketball roundup: Panthers prevail in latest struggle against Rosemount
North takes 2-game lead in SSC Roller coasters usually are shut down during Minnesota winters, but Lakeville North and Rosemount on Tuesday took girls basketball fans for a topsy-turvy ride. North, playing at home, appeared to have the game under control, making four three-point baskets in the second half as its lead grew to 14 points. Rosemount came back, causing Panthers fans to squirm in their seats. The Irish took...
Signing Day 2023: Where Minnesota's top football prospects have signed
SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams The 2023 Minnesota high school football graduating class is a deep class with two 4-stars and 12 3-stars. The class is especially talented along the offensive and defensive lines with nine of the top 15 prospects in those positions. ...
Girls basketball: Ponies stretch winning streak to four
ST. PAUL — Five Ponies scored in double figures as Stillwater stormed past St. Paul Como Park 72-35 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at St. Paul Como Park High School. It was the fourth victory in a row for the Ponies (10-2 SEC, 16-3) since falling to Rochester Mayo on Jan. 21. Amy Thompson supplied a game-high 23 points to lead the Ponies and moved...
Lincoln sweeps Watertown, one bent rim and other Tuesday hoops
Sioux Falls Lincoln's girls and boys each posted high school basketball wins over Watertown that provided some exciting twists on Tuesday. In the girls' game in the Civic Arena, Lincoln used a 17-6 surge in the fourth quarter to rally for a 53-50 win over Watertown. Second-rated Class AA Lincoln notched a 74-60...
Bismarck, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bismarck. The Mandan High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck Century High School on February 02, 2023, 14:15:00. The Mandan High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck Century High School on February 02, 2023, 15:45:00.
KEYC
JWP wins nail-biter over Triton
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team played host to Triton Thursday.
Sports Briefs: Forest Lake gymnastics beats Woodbury, boys basketball goes 2-1 and more
The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team won 137.125 to 121.100 in a meet against Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 26. Junior Sami Ernst (35.700) and senior Mackenzie Nenn (32.550) were the top two competitors at the meet. Part of the team then competed at the Bluejacket All-Around Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was exclusively for gymnasts who participate in all four events. The top four all-around performers for the Rangers were sophomore Ellyana Stamp (32.6), Nenn (32.2), junior Rylie Halbur (31.45)...
Comments / 0