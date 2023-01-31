The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team won 137.125 to 121.100 in a meet against Woodbury on Thursday, Jan. 26. Junior Sami Ernst (35.700) and senior Mackenzie Nenn (32.550) were the top two competitors at the meet. Part of the team then competed at the Bluejacket All-Around Invite on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was exclusively for gymnasts who participate in all four events. The top four all-around performers for the Rangers were sophomore Ellyana Stamp (32.6), Nenn (32.2), junior Rylie Halbur (31.45)...

FOREST LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO