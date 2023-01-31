ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Wilson named to Wooden Award late season watch list

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas forward Jalen Wilson is earning national attention.

Wilson, a redshirt junior, is now on the Top 20 watch list for the Wooden Award. The Wooden Award is given out annually to the ‘Outstanding collegiate basketball Player of the Year.’

Wilson is averaging a Big 12 leading 21.4 points per game, a mark that places him 11th in the country. He also leads the conference with eight double-doubles.

Wilson’s 113 points in the Jayhawks’ last four games are the most in a four-game span by any Jayhawk in the Bill Self era. Wilson ranks 41st on the KU men’s basketball all-time scoring list with 1,201 points.

Kansas plays in-state rival K-State on Tuesday.

KSNT News

Topeka West track star signs with KU

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The University of Kansas landed a Topeka West track star the day after national signing day. Kenya native Lenny Njoroge inked his papers to become a T&F athlete at the University of Kansas on Thursday. Njoroge is a multi-sport athlete at Topeka West, whose times rival that of current college athletes. Njoroge placed […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Jayhawks get revenge in Sunflower Showdown rematch

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU reigned victorious in the second men’s basketball Sunflower Showdown of the season. Kansas beat Kansas State 90-78 in Allen Fieldhouse. The Sunflower Showdown rematch started how many would expect a No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup to go. The two teams traded scoring for the first four minutes, but back-to-back shots […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Washburn football signs eight local players

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods are restocking the roster with local talent. Washburn football signed eight players from Northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Three will stay home in Topeka. Nate Chandler, Elijah Clarke-Boyd, Troy Heiman, Mackey James, Amr Sabbarini, Keenan Schartz, Ty Weber and Keller Hurla are all officially Ichabods. Nate Chandler is a linebacker from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU Football opens season with a Thursday night home game

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 2023 football schedule is out for the Kansas Jayhawks, coming off the most successful season in 15 years. The first home game is slated for Aug. 31, a Thursday night, against Missouri State at 7 p.m. This marks the third year KU will open its season on a weeknight, but the […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU students react to Travis Kelce celebrating in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce. “The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Washburn drops back-to-back games at Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, MO (KSNT) – After completing two sweeps at home, the Ichabods got swept at Missouri Western State. The men’s team lost in overtime, 81-80. The women’s team fell, 67-47. Men’s recap: The Ichabods’ five-game winning streak came to a halt. Washburn led by as many as 20 points in the first half, but […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Chiefs release first Pre-Super Bowl injury report

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT)- Ahead of the biggest NFL game of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs announced their estimated injury report, even though they didn’t practice. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman were all listed as did not participate. This comes on the heels of the AFC Championship game where the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka Tropics visit local Boys & Girls Club

Topeka (KSNT) – Local kids at the Boys & Girls in southeast Topeka got the chance to meet some local sports heroes on Thursday. Topeka Tropics wide receivers Max Novak and Julian Walker stopped by to motivate local youth to chase their dreams and passions.  The receivers spent time with the children in attendance, answering […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

JA Entrepreneur Challenge teaches young students how to run a business

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Junior Achievement of Kansas and the Network Kansas E-Community Partnership held the Topeka and Shawnee County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Thursday at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center on Washburn University’s campus. “Junior Achievement organizes this event and NetWork Kansas through the Shawnee County E-Community provides the prizes,” Gary Satter said with the Shawnee […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Chiefs Superfan seeking release ahead of Super Bowl appearance

TULSA, Okla. – The Kansas City Superfan, known on social media sites as “ChiefsAholic,” is seeking to have his bail on bank robbery charges substantially reduced releasing him from an Oklahoma jail, just in time for the Super Bowl. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for his red-hot love for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

The best cheap and easy Super bowl snacks for your party

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 57th Super Bowl is fast approaching, with the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. And with Super Bowl parties…. comes Super Bowl foods and snacks. Matthew Waits with Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation joined the Fox 43 AM […]
GLENDALE, AZ
KSNT News

KSNT News

