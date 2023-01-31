Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Man Dies After Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Overturns, and Hits Two Parked Vehicles
Louisiana Man Dies After Truck Crashes into Utility Pole, Overturns, and Hits Two Parked Vehicles. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died after his truck crashed into a utility pole, overturned, and hit two parked vehicles. According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
KPLC TV
Two wanted in homicide at Westlake mobile home park
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people are wanted by authorities in connection to the homicide of a man in a Westlake mobile home park, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori”...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
Lake Charles American Press
2/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, 2123 Knight St. — three counts drug possession; three counts direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers in public places. Gregory James Billedeaux, 40, 229 Vincent Road Apt. B — resisting an officer by...
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
Crash Wednesday afternoon kills Abbeville man
Louisiana State Police were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville.
KPLC TV
Man wanted in Westlake homicide previously arrested in 2017 murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in a homicide at a Westlake mobile home park pleaded to a lesser crime in a 2017 killing. Justin Ned was 16 years old when he was arrested in 2017 in the death of 31-year-old Gary Obrien on N. Simmons Street. Ned...
More Arrests Made in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property, Additional Arrests Expected
More Arrests Made in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property, Additional Arrests Expected. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023, that detectives continued the investigation into the stolen property from the residence on Hwy 3056 in Lake Arthur, Louisiana.
Authorities in Louisiana Investigating Homicide in Westlake After Man Found Dead Inside His Home
Authorities in Louisiana Investigating Homicide in Westlake After Man Found Dead Inside His Home. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that on January 31, 2023, around midnight, CPSO deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in Westlake, Louisiana in reference to suspicious circumstances.
KPLC TV
Thursday marks two years since deadly plane crash that killed Palermo, Clements
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thursday marks two years since the deaths of Rock Palermo and Don Clements in a plane crash near Hackberry. Palermo and Clements were killed when their Cessna aircraft went down on Feb. 2, 2021. Clements was a financial planner with Global Asset Management. In addition...
Jennings man accused of burglarizing home while with 11 and 12-year-old
A Jennings man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Lake Arthur, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
theadvocate.com
Lake Arthur man arrested on vehicular homicide, other charges in crash that killed bicyclist
A Lake Arthur man has been arrested in the early January death of a bicyclist in Vermilion Parish. Kane G. Leblanc, 20, of Lake Arthur, was arrested Sunday on counts of vehicular homicide, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and driving on the right side of the road, a statute that governs when a driver should be driving in the right lane versus the left lane. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
KPLC TV
12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles. The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect...
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
I-49 Northbound reopens following crash
Carencro Police said I-49 Northbound is currently closed at exit 4 due to a crash and ask motorists to avoid the area.
Comments / 0