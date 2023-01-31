ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Arthur, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible for Early Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Person Responsible Early for Morning Hit-and-Run at Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 at a local club on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Two wanted in homicide at Westlake mobile home park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people are wanted by authorities in connection to the homicide of a man in a Westlake mobile home park, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

2/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, 2123 Knight St. — three counts drug possession; three counts direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers in public places. Gregory James Billedeaux, 40, 229 Vincent Road Apt. B — resisting an officer by...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lake Arthur man arrested on vehicular homicide, other charges in crash that killed bicyclist

A Lake Arthur man has been arrested in the early January death of a bicyclist in Vermilion Parish. Kane G. Leblanc, 20, of Lake Arthur, was arrested Sunday on counts of vehicular homicide, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and driving on the right side of the road, a statute that governs when a driver should be driving in the right lane versus the left lane. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles. The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

