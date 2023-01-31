A Lake Arthur man has been arrested in the early January death of a bicyclist in Vermilion Parish. Kane G. Leblanc, 20, of Lake Arthur, was arrested Sunday on counts of vehicular homicide, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and driving on the right side of the road, a statute that governs when a driver should be driving in the right lane versus the left lane. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

LAKE ARTHUR, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO