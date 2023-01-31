Read full article on original website
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
When Joe Girard needs a big game, Boston College is there to help (updated ACC basketball stats)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Joe Girard has been held to fewer than 10 points in back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game stretch Nov. 22-29 earlier this season. He’s been a reliable scorer for the Orange throughout his career, and his team can’t afford too many nights when he is off the mark.
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker announces 2023 NFL Combine invitation
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another Syracuse football player will be in Indianapolis this March. Running back Sean Tucker announced Thursday night that he received an invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine. He’ll join SU cornerback Garrett Williams, who shared his invite on Jan. 27, at the scouting event. Tucker...
Jim Boeheim talks transfer portal and building rosters during his TK99 radio show
Syracuse, N.Y. – As Jim Boeheim surveys the ACC men’s basketball landscape, a significant development has occurred to him. “It’s still underrated a little bit,” he said, “but the tremendous influence of the transfer portal guys in our league is really unbelievable.”
Syracuse women suffer road loss at No. 13 Virginia Tech
A shorthanded Syracuse squad battled to a 78-64 loss against No. 13 Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday night. The Orange and Hokies were tied at 50 in the closing moments of the third quarter, but a 16-0 run from Virginia Tech decided the contest. Senior guard...
Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew Buffalo, but not the coach who’s a ‘mom away from home’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair and her roommates just couldn’t get warm. They put on their winter coats, but that wasn’t enough. The heat to their dorm room at the University of Buffalo had gone out, and maintenance wasn’t going to be there until the morning.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse opens 2023 season vs. Vermont (5 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Are you ready for some lacrosse?. The opening faceoff for the 2023 season comes Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team hosts the Vermont Catamounts.
10 Section III teams having surprising winter seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — The postseason is nearing for high school sports in Section III, and there have been a handful of teams that have opened some eyes this season. Plenty of teams have proven they are contenders, and some are the usual suspects, but others have come as a surprise this season.
Benny Williams is back at Syracuse basketball practice after taking personal time off
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams returned to Syracuse practice today after taking some personal time off from the Orange basketball program. Williams, a sophomore forward, did not play in the Orange men’s loss to Virginia on Monday. SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward that Williams took “a personal day” and would be back with the team on Wednesday. SU did not practice Tuesday.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on Benny Williams: ‘He hasn’t played the way he would like to’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim indicated that Benny Williams’ absence from SU’s game against Virginia was a matter of frustration and that he looked normal when he returned to the team’s practice on Wednesday. Boeheim provided the information on Williams’ during an...
Fordham grad transfer Tom Callahan officially signs with Syracuse football
Syracuse, N.Y. — Heading into National Signing Day, Syracuse football had one known expected signee. Tom Callahan, a grad transfer from Fordham, announced his commitment to the Orange on Jan. 27. He officially signed with the program Wednesday. The long snapper spent four seasons with the Rams, playing defensive...
When Syracuse honors Gerry McNamara’s No. 3 jersey, what number will Judah Mintz wear? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse has retired the No. 44 – in football. But what about basketball? Could some player eventually don the number that is so closely associated with Orange legends Derrick Coleman and John Wallace?
Jim Boeheim lashes out at reporter following latest tight Syracuse loss
Syracuse fell to sixth-ranked Virginia, 67-62, at home Monday night in a hard-fought battle from the Orange. This down-to-the-wire type of loss has been an ongoing trend for Syracuse of late, dropping games to Miami and North Carolina by four points earlier this month. In typical Jim Boeheim fashion, the legendary coach was not exactly thrilled during the post-game press conference — and definitely not made any happier by a reporter asking about the status of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t even attend the game. “Is that your question?,” Boeheim snapped. “That’s the most important question you have?” ...
Syracuse recruiting target Marcus Adams reveals list of top five schools
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Marcus Adams Jr., just off a visit to Syracuse University two days ago, announced on Wednesday that he had cut his list of schools down to five. Adams, a 6-foot-8 junior at Narbonne High School in Los Angeles, revealed the list on his social media pages.
Darrell Gill Commits to and Signs With Syracuse
Class of 2023 Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill has committed to and signed with Syracuse on National Signing Day. Gill officially visited the Orange this past weekend where he picked up an offer, and inked just days later. He picked Syracuse over offers from Purdue, Washington ...
A former Baldwinsville hockey player catches fire, and 85 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Joe Glamos wouldn’t be the hottest scorer in the SUNYAC today without having learned to play hockey in Syracuse.
Axe: Nobody is cheering Jim Boeheim on after his latest press conference antics
Syracuse, N.Y. — Whether Jim Boeheim cares or not, the Syracuse basketball head coach should know his latest petulant pushback on a reporter’s inquiry isn’t playing well beyond his Orange bubble. A quick recap for those who haven’t taken in the latest Boeheim blast.
Section III girls basketball rankings (Week 9): City team jumps into poll after upsetting top team
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls basketball polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Jordan-Elbridge girls basketball knocks off Cato-Meridian, celebrates coach’s 100th win (96 photos)
Jordan-Elbridge coach Leslie Ahern was expecting to celebrate her seniors on Thursday night against Cato-Meridian. Turns out, the evening was more than just a Senior Night spotlight.
High school roundup: Cortland-Homer ice hockey edges CBA/J-D in ‘statement win’
The Cortland-Homer boys ice hockey team topped Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt, 6-5, in a Section III Division II contest on Thursday.
Skaneateles girls basketball senior scores 1,000th-career point with ‘flashy’ step-back 3 (video)
Skaneateles girls basketball senior Maddy Ramsgard knocked down a step-back 3-pointer during the second quarter of a 61-24 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Tuesday night.
