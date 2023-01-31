ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women suffer road loss at No. 13 Virginia Tech

A shorthanded Syracuse squad battled to a 78-64 loss against No. 13 Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday night. The Orange and Hokies were tied at 50 in the closing moments of the third quarter, but a 16-0 run from Virginia Tech decided the contest. Senior guard...
10 Section III teams having surprising winter seasons

Syracuse, N.Y. — The postseason is nearing for high school sports in Section III, and there have been a handful of teams that have opened some eyes this season. Plenty of teams have proven they are contenders, and some are the usual suspects, but others have come as a surprise this season.
Benny Williams is back at Syracuse basketball practice after taking personal time off

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams returned to Syracuse practice today after taking some personal time off from the Orange basketball program. Williams, a sophomore forward, did not play in the Orange men’s loss to Virginia on Monday. SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward that Williams took “a personal day” and would be back with the team on Wednesday. SU did not practice Tuesday.
Jim Boeheim lashes out at reporter following latest tight Syracuse loss

Syracuse fell to sixth-ranked Virginia, 67-62, at home Monday night in a hard-fought battle from the Orange. This down-to-the-wire type of loss has been an ongoing trend for Syracuse of late, dropping games to Miami and North Carolina by four points earlier this month. In typical Jim Boeheim fashion, the legendary coach was not exactly thrilled during the post-game press conference — and definitely not made any happier by a reporter asking about the status of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t even attend the game. “Is that your question?,” Boeheim snapped. “That’s the most important question you have?” ...
Darrell Gill Commits to and Signs With Syracuse

Class of 2023 Humble (TX) Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill has committed to and signed with Syracuse on National Signing Day. Gill officially visited the Orange this past weekend where he picked up an offer, and inked just days later. He picked Syracuse over offers from Purdue, Washington ...
