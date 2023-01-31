Syracuse fell to sixth-ranked Virginia, 67-62, at home Monday night in a hard-fought battle from the Orange. This down-to-the-wire type of loss has been an ongoing trend for Syracuse of late, dropping games to Miami and North Carolina by four points earlier this month. In typical Jim Boeheim fashion, the legendary coach was not exactly thrilled during the post-game press conference — and definitely not made any happier by a reporter asking about the status of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t even attend the game. “Is that your question?,” Boeheim snapped. “That’s the most important question you have?” ...

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO