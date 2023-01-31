ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Shark Attacks 8-Year-Old While Family Films His Catch: VIDEO

8-year-old Manni Alam caught himself a nice coral trout and dove into the ocean to retrieve it as his family filmed. Then a shark attacked. The Alams never could have known a shark had its eye on Manni’s trout, too. But it did, and as Manni’s family recorded, a mid-sized blacktip shark shot up from under the boat to grab the trout. Manni had already thrown it onto the boat’s back platform, however, so the shark bit his chest, instead.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy