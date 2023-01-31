Read full article on original website
SK Hynix posts first loss in 10 years from memory chip price drop
South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix recorded its first operating loss in ten years during the fourth quarter last year from sluggish demand and the steep drop in the price of memory chips. The company said on Wednesday that it recorded 7.7 trillion won in revenue and an operating loss...
Samsung Galaxy S23 features TSMC's overclocked Qualcomm chipset. Why that's a big deal
It's Samsung Unpacked day, which means until the next big bad smartphone comes along, the Galaxy S23 series, led by the S23 Ultra, is now the cream of the crop, for speed and power. At least, that's what Samsung and Qualcomm are telling me. Samsung Unpacked. Meet the new Galaxy...
Here's everything Samsung announced at Unpacked 2023
Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2023 in San Francisco is underway. During the live-streamed event, the company is unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup and a revamped Galaxy Book 3 lineup that now boasts a Book 3 Ultra. Below you'll find a summary of everything Samsung is announcing during its...
The Galaxy S23 is Samsung's most sustainable phone yet
During the 2023 Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung announced new sustainability efforts in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, saying the models were the company's "most sustainable phones yet." The company said the new Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are UL ECOLOGO certified. This certification indicates a product has a reduced...
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Which model should you buy?
It's official. After weeks of anticipation and leaks, Samsung today finally unveiled its latest generation of Galaxy smartphones during its San Franciso Unpacked event. The Galaxy S23 models are exactly what we expect from Samsung: sleek slabs of machinery with beautiful and bright displays, all wrapped in an array of pleasing color palettes.
Buying a Galaxy S23? Anker's new chargers are smaller and just as fast as Samsung's
Anker announced today that it will be making a new family of mobile charging accessories that are specifically tailored to Samsung Galaxy smartphones, just ahead of today's Samsung's Unpacked event. And since Samsung stopped throwing in a charger with its new phones, Anker's announcement came at a perfect time. Anker's...
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Book 3 Pro tell us two things about the future of tech
Following CES 2023 in January, the next date marked in tech-watchers' calendars was 1 February, when Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the new year. This followed the usual cadence of such things: rumors and leaks, confirmation of the date, and the event itself (in-person this time, as well as virtual). Going forward, we'll see reviews of the new devices, and the reaction as they find their way into the hands of users. Rinse and repeat, annually.
How to buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 and the best deals available
In case you missed it, Samsung hosted its annual Samsung Unpacked earlier today, and the tech giant dropped its newest flagship smartphone: The Samsung Galaxy S23. That includes the standard 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, the larger 6.6-inch Galaxy S23 Plus, and the premium 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra. Here's the scoop on...
16 best tech deals right now under $30
No matter the time of year, we are always looking for any way to save money. But, saving money doesn't always mean we need to sacrifice the quality of the products we buy. If you're looking for the best tech deals under $30, we've rounded up all the best deals from various retailers with prices up to $40 off.
Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 series includes a new flagship Ultra laptop
The first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 sees the introduction of the third generation of Samsung's thin-and-light Galaxy Book laptops. For the first time, there's a flagship 'Ultra' model -- echoing the branding used for Galaxy S series smartphones in recent years. Samsung Unpacked. Meet the new Galaxy S23 and...
How to use 360 audio recording on a Samsung Galaxy phone
Most wireless headphones have recently turned to spatial audio to produce the most immersive listening experience. In a recent software rollout, Samsung is allowing Galaxy devices running One UI 5.0 or above to record surround sound videos by leveraging the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's built-in microphones. With the buds...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S22 Ultra: Is this year's flagship worth the upgrade?
Samsung just announced the Galaxy S23 lineup, consisting of the S23, S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra. There's a lot to unpack about the phones and the differences between Samsung's latest phones and their predecessors, which we'll continue to do over the coming days, but a good place to start is with the differences between last year's flagship S22 Ultra and its successor, the S23 Ultra.
Never pay full price for an iPad Pro: 11 great deals happening now
Apple is notorious for having high-quality -- albeit high priced -- products that never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet -- the iPad Pro -- it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.
Google's newest Pixel Buds Pro are at their lowest price with code
If you're not keen on picking up a pair of the AirPods Pro 2, might we suggest another recent release that's on sale for the first time since its release? The Google Pixel Buds Pro just dropped by $55, so you can get a pair for only $145. This is...
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs Apple MacBook Pro: A premium laptop showdown
The success of Apple's MacBook Pro line continues to be the envy of many laptop makers. Now, Samsung has come to market with a Galaxy Book 3 Ultra that not only attempts to surpass the power and versatility of a MacBook Pro, but also offers many of the same ecosystem-wide benefits that have locked many users into Apple's walled garden.
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus, a new subscription service
If you're a fan of ChatGPT but tired of finding the AI chatbot "at capacity", you're in luck. OpenAI, the company behind the buzzy new tool, is launching ChatGPT Plus, a paid subscription service that will give you general access to ChatGPT even during peak times. The service also promises faster response times, as well as priority access to new features and improvements.
6 best ways to make your gadget use more sustainable
Everyone knows basic ways to have a gentler environmental impact: recycle plastic and aluminum, walk or take public transport if you can, turn off the lights when you leave a room, unsubscribe to junk snail mail and more. Sure, you can reduce, reuse, and recycle all you want, but when...
How to recall and resend an email in Outlook on a PC
We've all felt the fear of sending an email too early, without the proper attachment, or to the completely wrong person, and then having to quickly craft an anxious email with a creative excuse -- or simply succumb to embarrassment. Microsoft Outlook is one of the few email platforms that...
Razer's long-awaited wireless Viper Mini is here, but it might not be what you were expecting
Almost since the day it was released a few years ago, two things have held true about the Razer Viper Mini gaming mouse: It was hugely popular thanks to its impressive feature set for its sub-$50 price, and everyone and their brother wanted a wireless edition. Today, Razer finally took...
Microsoft Teams Premium is getting a GPT boost via OpenAI
If you aren't already using ChatGPT to churn through information and undertake writing tasks, you could soon get a taste of it through the Teams Premium Microsoft 365 add-on subscription. Teams Premium is now generally available and Microsoft has revealed that the AI features it's getting -- such as an...
