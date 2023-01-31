Following CES 2023 in January, the next date marked in tech-watchers' calendars was 1 February, when Samsung held its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the new year. This followed the usual cadence of such things: rumors and leaks, confirmation of the date, and the event itself (in-person this time, as well as virtual). Going forward, we'll see reviews of the new devices, and the reaction as they find their way into the hands of users. Rinse and repeat, annually.

1 DAY AGO