FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Syracuse.com

Super Bowl 57 party props: Who will take the first timeout?

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 57 matchup means avid bettors can feast on a tight point spread, elevated point...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Syracuse.com

2023 NFL Pro Bowl odds, schedule & replacements for Sunday, 2/5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s annual end-of-season Pro Bowl game has received increasing criticism over recent years, with players walking around and showing little enthusiasm for...
ARIZONA STATE
Syracuse.com

Golf Pro Po? Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer comes up clutch in Pro Bowl Games (Watch)

In season, Jordan Poyer is All-Pro Po. Once the season ends, the Buffalo Bills safety is Golf Pro Po and he showed why at the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games on Thursday night. The longest drive, the third event of the Pro Bowl Games, saw the AFC dominating the competition until the NFC’s final contestant, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, crushed a drive 316 yards to give his conference the lead.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

PointsBet promo: Code RFPICKS11 scores $2,000 bonus for Super Bowl Sunday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the countdown to Super Bowl Sunday well and truly underway, PointsBet is offering new customers the chance to claim up to $2,000...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

