Fort Worth-area high school boys and girls soccer leaders
Send updated stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Boys
Goals
Brayden Beason, Timber Creek 15
Alex Ibarra, DHJ 13
Ricardo Gonzalez, DHJ 13
Cole Crawford, Aledo 10
Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, Western Hills 9
Jax Turley, Lake Ridge 8
Landon Exley, Midlothian 8
Clay Murador, Aledo 7
Brice Smith, Colleyville Heritage 7
Yeshua Muhindo, Western Hills 7
Anthony Juanes, Western Hills 6
Joely Garcia, Grapevine 5
Tanner Anstis, Grapevine 5
Jose Rivera, Arlington 5
Gherin Payne, Mansfield 5
Habram Munoz, Trimble Tech 5
Wesley Kimbell, Midlothian 5
Caden Naizer, Midlothian 5
Francisco Diaz, Brewer 4
Assists
Wilondja Ebula, Western Hills 10
Kyle Gallegos, Timber Creek 9
Conner Rodgers, Midlothian 9
Austin Ranriamahefa, Aledo 8
Sammy Herrera, Grapevine 6
Guadalupe Roman, Western Hills 6
Brice Smith, Colleyville Heritage 5
Tanner Anstis, Grapevine 5
Ricardo Gonzalez, DHJ 5
Anthony Juanes, Western Hills 5
Cade Naizer, Midlothian 5
Jake Pinkerton, Timber Creek 4
Alex Ibarra, DHJ 4
Gavin Arendse, Grapevine 4
Angel Resendiz, DHJ 3
Mikey Lara, Arlington 3
Ayden Moreno, Colleyville Heritage 3
Quinlan Lindley, Mansfield 3
Brayden Beason, Timber Creek 3
Essien Behn, Timber Creek 3
Yeshua Muhindo, Western Hills 3
Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, Western Hills 3
Gustavo Riveros, Western Hills 3
Jordan Barrera, Midlothian 3
Presten Stanphill, Midlothian 3
Points
Brayden Beason, Timber Creek 33
Ricardo Gonzalez, DHJ 31
Alex Ibarra, DHJ 30
Cole Crawford, Aledo 22
Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, Western Hills 21
Brice Smith, Colleyville Heritage 19
Jax Turley, Lake Ridge 18
Landon Exley, Midlothian 17
Yeshua Muhindo, Western Hills 17
Anthony Juanes, Western Hills 17
Clay Murador, Aledo 16
Tanner Anstis, Grapevine 15
Kyle Gallegos, Timber Creek 15
Caden Naizer, Midlothian 15
Girls
Goals
Kennedy Fuller, Carroll 26
Holly Storer, Keller 13
Tatum McCasland, Birdville 13
Sydney McGuire, Aledo 12
Kamdyn Fuller, Carroll 11
Jordyn Hardeman, Midlothian 11
Emma Best, Midlothian 11
Olivia Belcher, Colleyville Heritage 10
Hannah Jordan, Carroll 10
Zoe Matthews, Carroll 10
Rowan Truman, Grapevine 9
Lia Santiago, Bell 9
Chandler Wheat, Midlothian Heritage 9
Theresa McCullough, Grapevine 8
Zayla Reagan, Midlothian 8
Kennedy Husbands, Midlothian 8
Lennon Porter, Burleson 8
Katie Wong, Burleson 8
Assists
Kennedy Fuller, Carroll 17
Hannah Jordan, Carroll 14
Zoe Matthews, Carroll 12
Kennedy Husbands, Midlothian 9
Claire Jacobson, Birdville 9
Addi Ball, Midlothian 8
Aurora Creevy, Bell 7
Lennon Porter, Burleson 7
Kamdyn Fuller, Carroll 6
Theresa McCullough, Grapevine 6
Camryn Adams, Bell 6
Reagan Krajca, Aledo 6
Emma Best, Midlothian 6
Points
Kennedy Fuller, Carroll 69
Hannah Jordan, Carroll 34
Zoe Matthews, Carroll 32
Holly Storer, Keller 30
Sydney McGuire, Aledo 29
Emma Best, Midlothian 28
Tatum McCasland, Birdville 28
Kamdyn Fuller, Carroll 28
Kennedy Husbands, Midlothian 25
Jordyn Hardeman, Midlothian 23
Lennon Porter, Burleson 23
Olivia Belcher, Colleyville Heritage 22
Theresa McCullough, Grapevine 22
Chandler Wheat, Midlothian Heritage 22
Rowan Truman, Grapevine 21
Zayla Reagan, Midlothian 21
Lia Santiago, Bell 21
Katie Wong, Burleson 18
Aurora Creevy, Bell 17
