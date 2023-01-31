ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth-area high school boys and girls soccer leaders

By Brian Gosset
 3 days ago

Send updated stats to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Boys

Goals

Brayden Beason, Timber Creek 15

Alex Ibarra, DHJ 13

Ricardo Gonzalez, DHJ 13

Cole Crawford, Aledo 10

Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, Western Hills 9

Jax Turley, Lake Ridge 8

Landon Exley, Midlothian 8

Clay Murador, Aledo 7

Brice Smith, Colleyville Heritage 7

Yeshua Muhindo, Western Hills 7

Anthony Juanes, Western Hills 6

Joely Garcia, Grapevine 5

Tanner Anstis, Grapevine 5

Jose Rivera, Arlington 5

Gherin Payne, Mansfield 5

Habram Munoz, Trimble Tech 5

Wesley Kimbell, Midlothian 5

Caden Naizer, Midlothian 5

Francisco Diaz, Brewer 4

Assists

Wilondja Ebula, Western Hills 10

Kyle Gallegos, Timber Creek 9

Conner Rodgers, Midlothian 9

Austin Ranriamahefa, Aledo 8

Sammy Herrera, Grapevine 6

Guadalupe Roman, Western Hills 6

Brice Smith, Colleyville Heritage 5

Tanner Anstis, Grapevine 5

Ricardo Gonzalez, DHJ 5

Anthony Juanes, Western Hills 5

Cade Naizer, Midlothian 5

Jake Pinkerton, Timber Creek 4

Alex Ibarra, DHJ 4

Gavin Arendse, Grapevine 4

Angel Resendiz, DHJ 3

Mikey Lara, Arlington 3

Ayden Moreno, Colleyville Heritage 3

Quinlan Lindley, Mansfield 3

Brayden Beason, Timber Creek 3

Essien Behn, Timber Creek 3

Yeshua Muhindo, Western Hills 3

Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, Western Hills 3

Gustavo Riveros, Western Hills 3

Jordan Barrera, Midlothian 3

Presten Stanphill, Midlothian 3

Points

Brayden Beason, Timber Creek 33

Ricardo Gonzalez, DHJ 31

Alex Ibarra, DHJ 30

Cole Crawford, Aledo 22

Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, Western Hills 21

Brice Smith, Colleyville Heritage 19

Jax Turley, Lake Ridge 18

Landon Exley, Midlothian 17

Yeshua Muhindo, Western Hills 17

Anthony Juanes, Western Hills 17

Clay Murador, Aledo 16

Tanner Anstis, Grapevine 15

Kyle Gallegos, Timber Creek 15

Caden Naizer, Midlothian 15

Girls

Goals

Kennedy Fuller, Carroll 26

Holly Storer, Keller 13

Tatum McCasland, Birdville 13

Sydney McGuire, Aledo 12

Kamdyn Fuller, Carroll 11

Jordyn Hardeman, Midlothian 11

Emma Best, Midlothian 11

Olivia Belcher, Colleyville Heritage 10

Hannah Jordan, Carroll 10

Zoe Matthews, Carroll 10

Rowan Truman, Grapevine 9

Lia Santiago, Bell 9

Chandler Wheat, Midlothian Heritage 9

Theresa McCullough, Grapevine 8

Zayla Reagan, Midlothian 8

Kennedy Husbands, Midlothian 8

Lennon Porter, Burleson 8

Katie Wong, Burleson 8

Assists

Kennedy Fuller, Carroll 17

Hannah Jordan, Carroll 14

Zoe Matthews, Carroll 12

Kennedy Husbands, Midlothian 9

Claire Jacobson, Birdville 9

Addi Ball, Midlothian 8

Aurora Creevy, Bell 7

Lennon Porter, Burleson 7

Kamdyn Fuller, Carroll 6

Theresa McCullough, Grapevine 6

Camryn Adams, Bell 6

Reagan Krajca, Aledo 6

Emma Best, Midlothian 6

Points

Kennedy Fuller, Carroll 69

Hannah Jordan, Carroll 34

Zoe Matthews, Carroll 32

Holly Storer, Keller 30

Sydney McGuire, Aledo 29

Emma Best, Midlothian 28

Tatum McCasland, Birdville 28

Kamdyn Fuller, Carroll 28

Kennedy Husbands, Midlothian 25

Jordyn Hardeman, Midlothian 23

Lennon Porter, Burleson 23

Olivia Belcher, Colleyville Heritage 22

Theresa McCullough, Grapevine 22

Chandler Wheat, Midlothian Heritage 22

Rowan Truman, Grapevine 21

Zayla Reagan, Midlothian 21

Lia Santiago, Bell 21

Katie Wong, Burleson 18

Aurora Creevy, Bell 17

