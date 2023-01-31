ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida mass shooting leaves 10 injured

By Katlyn Brieskorn, Dylan Abad
The Hill
 3 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Florida police are investigating a shooting that left 10 people injured Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 3:43 p.m. in the city of Lakeland, which lies about 35 miles east of Tampa.

Police said there are 10 victims, two with critical injuries and eight with non-life-threatening injuries. One man was shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the face.

Police Chief Sam Taylor said the victims are all men between 20 and 35 years old.

As of this report, authorities have not identified a suspect or released a motive for the shooting.

According to Taylor, a dark-colored Nissan four-door pulled up to the scene and four male shooters started firing from both sides of the car.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in Lakeland,” Taylor said. “I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time.”

Taylor said the suspects may have been wearing masks.

Investigators said they found a “felony amount” of marijuana at the scene.

Half Moon Bay mass shooting sparked by $100 repair bill, prosecutor says

“We consider ourselves a small town … when stuff like this happens, it hits home,” Taylor said.

Taylor noted the public should not be concerned for their safety. Detectives believe the shooting was targeted.

Investigators are looking for the dark-colored Nissan four-door. It has dark windows and a temporary tag. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 50

Debbie Ranson
3d ago

Horrid! Is anyone safe in America anymore?!!I am old (68) and these past 12 months have been the FIRST TIME I HAVE EVER BEEN AFRAID OF MY SAFETY. Sad 😞 I don’t care if I would die but I do get angry 😠 to think how many people are no longer safe to even go to the grocery store Why? It just doesn’t make sense to me America 🇺🇸 is no longer safe. Sad 😞

Reply(9)
26
Donna Powell
3d ago

It's not gonna stop it is a wicked and dangerous trend, and it's happening practically every week, and unfortunately it's gonna get much much worse.

Reply
11
SavedByHisGrace
3d ago

I pray the 2 live, & as thankful they all didn't die.As we witness daily, death OFTEN comes suddenly/unexpectedly by way of accidents & freak accidents, natural disasters & natural causes, fires, sickness such as Covid, violent crimes & domestic violence, overdoses, etc..Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation to enter heaven when we die.NO unsaved/ unbelievers/ unrepentant sinners will EVER enter heaven .PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now before it's too late. NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell when we die. NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath. There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as our personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation in THIS lifetime.(except children to the age of accountability who automatically go to heaven. ) 🙏🕊📖✝️

Reply(2)
4
 

The Hill

