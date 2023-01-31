ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential to relocate the Idaho/Oregon border. A similar joint memorial was introduced in Oregon earlier this year, KOIN reported.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Kohberger's attorney submits discovery response

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An update in the case of Idaho v. Bryan Kohberger on Friday, February 3rd. The state requested discovery from the defendant, meaning Kohberger's attorneys would have to disclose and share any evidence they plan to share at trial in his defense. Kohberger's attorneys have responded...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise High School sees increased police presence after vague threat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School has an increased Police presence after a vague threat was made against the school on Friday, February 3rd. Boise High School received a vague threat that was not directed toward any specific individual. Boise High School administration contacted Boise Police and School District administrators who began investigating the threat.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident

CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Update: Boise Towne Square Mall gun scare, juveniles charged

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — --Update-- At 5:15 pm on January 31, Boise Police received a report of a person with a gun inside the Boise Towne Square Mall. BPD quickly detained several juveniles and officers were able to locate two airsoft guns. Officers worked with mall security to identify those involved and secured the scene.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home High School in lockdown from threat of violence

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — ---Update--- The lockdown at Mountain Home High School was due to a threat of violence from a member of the Mountain Home community toward a specific student. The School went into lockdown due to being notified by police about the threat after students and...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Post Register

Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Post Register

Olive Garden in Meridian opening in February

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian is scheduled to open toward the end of February on the 27th. The location was previously set to open in January, but the date was pushed back. The Olive Garden will be located on Chinden and Linder in Meridian...
MERIDIAN, ID

