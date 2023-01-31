BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO