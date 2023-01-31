Read full article on original website
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential to relocate the Idaho/Oregon border. A similar joint memorial was introduced in Oregon earlier this year, KOIN reported.
Kohberger's attorney submits discovery response
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An update in the case of Idaho v. Bryan Kohberger on Friday, February 3rd. The state requested discovery from the defendant, meaning Kohberger's attorneys would have to disclose and share any evidence they plan to share at trial in his defense. Kohberger's attorneys have responded...
Idaho sheep rancher, former state senator receives recognition from national organization
Idaho’s Jeff Siddoway was presented with the McClure Silver Ram Award on Jan. 20 at the American Sheep Industry Association’s Annual Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. The award is dedicated to volunteer commitment and service and is presented to a sheep producer who has made substantial contributions to the sheep industry in his or her state, region or nation.
Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
Boise High School sees increased police presence after vague threat
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School has an increased Police presence after a vague threat was made against the school on Friday, February 3rd. Boise High School received a vague threat that was not directed toward any specific individual. Boise High School administration contacted Boise Police and School District administrators who began investigating the threat.
Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
Update: Boise Towne Square Mall gun scare, juveniles charged
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — --Update-- At 5:15 pm on January 31, Boise Police received a report of a person with a gun inside the Boise Towne Square Mall. BPD quickly detained several juveniles and officers were able to locate two airsoft guns. Officers worked with mall security to identify those involved and secured the scene.
Mountain Home High School in lockdown from threat of violence
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — ---Update--- The lockdown at Mountain Home High School was due to a threat of violence from a member of the Mountain Home community toward a specific student. The School went into lockdown due to being notified by police about the threat after students and...
Mountain Home school lockdown suspect apprehended
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Mountain Home School District #193 reports that the suspect in yesterday's lockdown situation at the high school has been apprehended by law enforcement. The individual was seen walking in the vicinity of Hacker Middle School this afternoon. The school was briefly placed in lockdown while...
Investigation into threat made against Mountain Home High School student is ongoing
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday, Mountain Home High School went into lockdown due to a threat of violence from a member of the Mountain Home community toward a specific student. The school was notified of the threat by police after students and faculty were in the building.
Driver crashes into Dave's Hot Chicken
MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Thursday, February 2, at approximately 1:15 pm Meridian Police and Fire responded to a reported vehicle accident at the 3000 block of North Eagle Rd. The nineteen (19) year old female driver of a silver Chrysler 200 told the responding officers that she drove into Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant accidentally after mixing up the gas and brake pedals while trying to park.
Man admitted stabbing his girlfriend, her friend after walking in on them, prosecutors say
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (TND) — A man from Wisconsin admitted to stabbing his girlfriend and a friend of hers to death, prosecutors said. Richard Sotka was arrested 10 hours away in Arkansas, and it happened because of criminal charges he was already facing. The deadly stabbings happened in Green...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
Olive Garden in Meridian opening in February
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian is scheduled to open toward the end of February on the 27th. The location was previously set to open in January, but the date was pushed back. The Olive Garden will be located on Chinden and Linder in Meridian...
Temperatures continue to warm this week, expect scattered showers over the weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Expect to see a lot of clouds on Friday in the Treasure Valley with temperatures in the 40s. 42 degrees is going to be the high for today. There may be some sun breaks from the clouds in the afternoon and some slightly breezy conditions as well, breaking up the inversion.
