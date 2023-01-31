Read full article on original website
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
CBS Austin
Disaster declaration in effect for Austin, Travis County as power outages continue
Could soon be on the way. A disaster declaration is in effect in Travis County and Austin. County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Kirk Watson issued them Friday afternoon due to the catastrophic conditions brought on by this week's ice storm. The disaster declarations activates the recovery and rehabilitation...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
nbc16.com
Frustrated Texans seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Thousands of residents in Austin, Texas, have gone days without power after a deadly winter storm. Nearly 122,000 customers remained without power late Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. City and county officials on Thursday held two news conferences to explain what work is happening to...
CBS Austin
Round Rock ISD offering curbside meal service to community Friday morning
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Independent School District says it will be offering families curbside meal service on Friday to help the community after this week's winter storm. RRISD's Food Services Department will offer the meal service from 9-11 a.m. at the following locations:. Round Rock ISD...
North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
CBS Austin
As freeze subsides, Austin vows to restore more power Friday
Power outages remained widespread in Central Texas early Friday morning, but as temperatures were poised to start climbing fast, the hundreds of utility crews working to restore electricity to homes in Austin expected to make steady progress throughout the day. This week’s ice storm brought hundreds of thousands of outages...
KCBD
Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: Do You Avoid Driving I-35?
Perhaps you missed the full-page ad that was on page 3 of the Austin American-Statesman this past Monday. As a public service, it's reproduced below. If the QR code still works at this reduced size, it'll take you to austinchamber.com/i35, where there's a one-click email that autofills with the subject line "Support I-35 Capital Express Central" (blind copying digital@austinchamber.com).
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
Texas ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
Over 260,000 customers in the state were without power on Thursday evening. And one major utility service in the state said it did not know when it would be able to restore power.
CBS Austin
NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
CBS Austin
8 people exposed to carbon monoxide in NW Austin, 2 flown to San Antonio hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to a private residence in Northwest Austin after eight people were exposed to carbon monoxide late Thursday night. ATCEMS said it happened just before 11 p.m. EMS learned six adults and two children were exposed. One child...
Texas middle school teacher says he was placed on administrative leave after reporting student's threat
A 6th grade teacher in Texas was placed on administrative leave after he took to social media to criticize his district for allegedly not taking a student's threat seriously.
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
250 people dumpster dive outside Austin H-E-B for discarded, spoiled food, constable says
What was seen as an opportunity for about 250 scavengers outside of an H-E-B during the winter storm turned out be risky to their health more than anything, according to a constable.
CBS Austin
Texas' tech capital again fumbles digital communication amid a power crisis
After Austin officials fumbled warnings about a persistent power crisis that could leave tens of thousands of people in the dark for more than three days, Mayor Kirk Watson admitted a need to overhaul the city’s emergency communications. But critics and residents — many still raw from the statewide...
