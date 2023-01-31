ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
CBS Austin

As freeze subsides, Austin vows to restore more power Friday

Power outages remained widespread in Central Texas early Friday morning, but as temperatures were poised to start climbing fast, the hundreds of utility crews working to restore electricity to homes in Austin expected to make steady progress throughout the day. This week’s ice storm brought hundreds of thousands of outages...
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Public Notice: Do You Avoid Driving I-35?

Perhaps you missed the full-page ad that was on page 3 of the Austin American-Statesman this past Monday. As a public service, it's reproduced below. If the QR code still works at this reduced size, it'll take you to austinchamber.com/i35, where there's a one-click email that autofills with the subject line "Support I-35 Capital Express Central" (blind copying digital@austinchamber.com).
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

NW Austin faces aftermath of winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — After being at or below freezing for three consecutive days, temperatures in Austin are slowly starting to rise. That means it’s back to reality for some folks. A nNrthwest Austin neighborhood near the Oak Knoll – Great Hills area is starting to deal with the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
BELTON, TX
The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas' tech capital again fumbles digital communication amid a power crisis

After Austin officials fumbled warnings about a persistent power crisis that could leave tens of thousands of people in the dark for more than three days, Mayor Kirk Watson admitted a need to overhaul the city’s emergency communications. But critics and residents — many still raw from the statewide...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy