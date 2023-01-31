ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

1 person killed in Orange County shooting

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road of of North Hiawassee Rd. just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

READ: 10 injured in Lakeland shooting, police say

See a map of the area below:

Deputies arrived to find one victim, identified only as a man in his 20s , who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting, citing the very early, active nature of the investigation.

READ: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Cindy Williams dies at 75

WFTV has a crew on the scene attempting to gather additional information.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faxQa_0kWkeXJO00

Comments / 6

Related
WESH

1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Pedestrian killed in Kissimmee by hit-and-run driver, troopers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Kissimmee, troopers say. It happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday morning on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive. Troopers say the vehicle fatally hit the pedestrian and then fled the scene. They are...
KISSIMMEE, FL
San Herald

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy