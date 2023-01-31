1 person killed in Orange County shooting

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road of of North Hiawassee Rd. just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

READ: 10 injured in Lakeland shooting, police say

See a map of the area below:

Deputies arrived to find one victim, identified only as a man in his 20s , who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting, citing the very early, active nature of the investigation.

READ: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Cindy Williams dies at 75

WFTV has a crew on the scene attempting to gather additional information.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.