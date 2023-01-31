Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Reopens Friday
Paris, Tenn.–After being closed for three days due to the icy weather, the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction will reopen Friday, February 3. Tomorrow items will be donated by Holy Cross Church, the Chapel Hill/Guthrie Road area; and TARP. The auction has already raised $188,828 this year and...
radionwtn.com
Shannon Bomar Benefit This Weekend
Paris, Tenn.–Remember, the benefit for Shannon Bomar and his family will be held from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Henry County Fairgounds. Bomar suffered a brain aneurysm and was airlifted to St. Thomas West and recovery will be extensive. Bomar is home now but is facing a lengthy recovery period.
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
WBBJ
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
radionwtn.com
All City Of Paris Facilities Reopen Today
Paris, Tenn.–ALL City of Paris Facilities will be OPEN Thursday, February 2nd on regular schedule. This includes: Paris City Hall, Civic Center, Landfill, Animal Shelter, and Public Works. For any questions regarding Sanitation or Bulk Pickup please text (731) 333-9584.
radionwtn.com
Goodman Joins Madison County Extension Service
Jackson, Tenn.– Hunter Goodman of Paris has joined the Madison County Extension Service Family. He has been hired as its Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent in Madison County. Hunter Goodman is the son of Ranson and Karen Goodman and is a Murray State University graduate with a Bachelor of...
radionwtn.com
UTM Civil Rights Conference Speaker Rescheduled
MARTIN, Tenn. – Tamika Mallory, the Feb. 2 speaker scheduled for UT Martin’s Civil Rights Conference, has been rescheduled for 6 p.m., Wed., Feb. 22, in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. Mallory’s presentation, “Intersections of Trauma, Mental Health, and Addiction in the Black Community,” was rescheduled because of the week’s inclement weather.
WSMV
Dickson humane society to end role as county’s animal control
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Humane Society of Dickson County will no longer be serving in an animal control capacity for Dickson County, the agency announced Thursday. The agency will continue to serve and support the City of Dickson’s animal control operation, according to a news release. The Humane...
radionwtn.com
Lodge At Paris Landing To Serve Valentine’s Day Meals
Seven Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer romantic dinners for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Montgomery Bell State Park is serving Valentine’s meals on three separate dates. Participating parks are:. Montgomery Bell State Park. Fall Creek Falls State Park. Henry Horton State Park. Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Lexington Progress
Tolley Retires as 911 Director
Pam Tolley signed off as 911 Director on January 31, 2023, ending her long career with emergency communication. Friday, January 27th, friends, family, co-workers, and officials from surrounding counties helped Tolley celebrate her retirement. Tolley’s co-workers had decorated the center with photos and mementos from her long career. Tolley first worked as a part-time dispatcher for Henderson County.
radionwtn.com
Paul Wilson “Speck” Riley, Sr.
Mr. Paul Wilson “Speck” Riley, Sr., 83, of Union City, passed away at 7:39 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Diversicare of Martin. Speck was born Friday, May 12, 1939, in Yorkville, son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Lovie Clyde (Parker) Riley. He was also preceded in death by his daughter: Regina Laird; and one brother: Abner Riley.
radionwtn.com
Worley, Rockin’ Randall, Johnny Mac To Kick Off Obion County Chamber 100 Years Celebration
Union City, Tenn.–The Obion County Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to join themThursday, February 23rd at Discovery Park of America as they kick off their 100 Year Celebration of the Chamber with Paris musical artists Rockin’ Randall French and Johnny Mac, along with Darryl Worley. Doors open at...
WBBJ
Old Country Store to host unique Valentine’s experience
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is preparing to host a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. The third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples will be held from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 at the 1837 Providence House. Seatings for the three...
radionwtn.com
Jon Michael “Mike” Robinson
Jon Michael “Mike” Robinson, 80, of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Jon Michael Robinson was born Wednesday, April 15, 1942, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late J.W. Robinson and the late Elizabeth “Tige” Dillahunty Robinson. He was married to Bonnie Robinson and she preceded him in death Thursday, February 6, 2020.
radionwtn.com
Paris VITA To Open Free Tax Service February 7
Paris, Tenn.–The VITA site will open Tuesday, February 7 and will be in operation for all Tuesdays in the months of February and March. VITA stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and they perform a free service for anyone who is a senior citizen or disabled or with income under $60,000 a year.
Dresden Enterprise
Dresden Elks Lodge Welcomes New Members
The Dresden Elks Lodge welcomed their new members on Tuesday, January 24. Those included were: Chris McClure, Gleason; Suber Farms; proposed by Alex Bynum; Chase Griffin, Gleason; Griffin Farms; proposed by Brent Griffin; Randell Morris, Martin; Interstate 69 Marine Manager; proposed by Patrick Dilday; Tyler Morris, McKenzie; proposed by Richard Trevathan; Ray Wiggington, Gleason; EMA Director; proposed by Jason Hypes; Karen Harper, Sharon; Weakley County Board of Ed.; proposed by Shannon Chappell; Dalton Turnbow, Martin; Union City Police; proposed by Gary Eddings, Jr.; and Gerald E. Potts, Union City; Welder; proposed by Richard Trevathan.
radionwtn.com
Civil War Songs & Voices To Be Featured In Bicentennial Music Program
Paris, Tenn.–If you like music and Civil War history, the Paris Academy for the Arts will be the place to be Satuday night. Tickets are still available for the program, “One Song, Two Voices” by Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends, set for 7 p.m. Saturday, February 4. Knowles and Coffey have been performing on showboats on the Mississippi River for several years.
radionwtn.com
Henry County General Sessions Court Rescheduled
Paris, Tenn.–Due to inclement weather this week, Henry County General Sessions Criminal Court canceled court on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and delayed the start of the same court scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023. Those who had court cases scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, or missed their Thursday,...
radionwtn.com
Icy Weather Closes HCMC Clinics
PARIS, TN – Due to inclement weather, Henry County Medical Center has the following clinic closures for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:. Kentucky Lake Urologic Associates – (731) 642-8884. Paris Behavioral Health – (731) 644-8441. Additionally, HCMC Diagnostic Center and Physician Billing are closed. Be sure to watch...
Power restored to thousands of Cumberland Electric customers following ice storm
The hardest hit areas in Tuesday night‘s ice storm were north and west of Nashville where some 6,900 customers lost power in Sumner, Robertson, Cheatham, Montgomery and Stewart counties.
