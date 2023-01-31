Paris, Tenn.–If you like music and Civil War history, the Paris Academy for the Arts will be the place to be Satuday night. Tickets are still available for the program, “One Song, Two Voices” by Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends, set for 7 p.m. Saturday, February 4. Knowles and Coffey have been performing on showboats on the Mississippi River for several years.

PARIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO