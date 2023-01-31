A Carthage woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and after she was pulled over for reckless driving on Holland Avenue over the weekend, the authorities said. The woman Kellsi Jackson, 34, 2029 East Franklin Street, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to signal a lane change, seat belt violation, driving under the influence-refusal to take a field sobriety test and trafficking of a controlled substance.

CARTHAGE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO