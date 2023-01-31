Read full article on original website
kicks96news.com
Trespassing and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHASE J MCMILLON, 19, of Carthage, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. CHRISTOPHER MOORE, 52, of Jackson, TN, Bench Warrant – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. TYLER D NORWOOD, 26, of West, Grand Larceny, Trespass After Notice of...
Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
breezynews.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala
ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
wcbi.com
Clay County deputies make drug arrest while conducting safety checkpoint
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stop at a safety checkpoint ends with a ride to jail for a West Point man. While the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were conducting a checkpoint on Monday, Deputies stopped 23-year-old Shontez Clay of West Point.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For November Domestic-Aggravated Assault In Jackson
On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 3:00 P.M., Jackson police arrested 40-year-old Pierre Daughtry for Domestic-Aggravated Assault. The incident happened at 2628 St. Charles Street on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 around 2:50 A.M. Anyone with any additional information relating to this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477...
breezynews.com
One in Hospital After Accidental Shooting in Kosciusko – Police Investigating
Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a residence on Fenwick St at 11:55 pm on Wednesday, February 1st when a caller reported that he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the abdomen. The gunshot victim was taken by ambulance to UMMC in Jackson. The shooter was taken into custody by...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Drivers, a Bail Jumper, and Domestic Issues in Leake
12:54 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist a bail bondsman with an apprehension at Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16. 6:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Roberts Road for a domestic issue with a child. 6:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Fire responded...
Man convicted of 2018 armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of a 2018 army robbery following a jury trial in the Hinds County Circuit Court. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Darren Clark was convicted of charges of armed robbery. Investigators said Clark, along with three others, robbed the Carniceria Valdez, located on Highway 80 in Jackson, […]
Neshoba Democrat
Thefts, drugs top grand jury indictments
Three men allegedly involved in a string of ATV thefts going back to 2020 are among about 25 people indicted by a Neshoba County grand jury recently. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said the indictments stem from the most recent grand jury convened in mid December. Mason Cole Anthony, 20,...
WAPT
Two men carjack vehicle and shoot driver, JPD investigating
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on McDowell Road. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the victim was shot after attempting to stop two Black males from stealing his white Jeep. The suspects fled the scene on McDowell...
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest Carthage woman for drug trafficking
A Carthage woman was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and after she was pulled over for reckless driving on Holland Avenue over the weekend, the authorities said. The woman Kellsi Jackson, 34, 2029 East Franklin Street, Carthage, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, failure to signal a lane change, seat belt violation, driving under the influence-refusal to take a field sobriety test and trafficking of a controlled substance.
WTOK-TV
MHP makes drug arrests, man sentenced for selling drugs
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol filed charges against two men after a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59. Jerson Carrera Garcia and Jose Morales Lopez were both arrested for the possession of cocaine. In an unrelated case, Gary Seals, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison...
breezynews.com
Juvenile Busted for Vehicle Theft
On Saturday, January 28th just after 11 pm, Carthage Police made a traffic stop on a male in a ServPro truck for careless driving on Hwy 35 near Fortune Mart. After some investigating, the driver told the officer that the truck was stolen from Kosciusko. The juvenile was arrested by...
Madison County Journal
21-year-old arrested in deadly shooting
FLORA — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kearney Park earlier this month, the authorities said. The man, Jakeviyon Demarquise Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, murder and shooting into a vehicle. Hunter was booked into the...
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
WTOK-TV
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants. The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and...
WTOK-TV
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022. The Meridian Police Department said its Special Operations Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in making the arrests. Two people were charged for the Dec. 2, 2022, murder of Tywon Lewis....
wtva.com
One in custody after overnight shooting in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police took one person in custody after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Police confirmed the incident around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting happened at the Sand Hill Arms apartments. Police said they have one person is in custody. The department will release...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
wcbi.com
Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
