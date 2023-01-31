Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
Coleman ISD 10:00 am Start Time Thursday, Santa Anna Cancels School
Weather permitting, Coleman Independent School District will have a 10:00 am start to school on Thursday, February 2nd. Buses will run two hours late and breakfast will not be served, according to Superintendent Brandon McDowell. For the Santa Anna ISD, classes were canceled for the day on Thursday.
May ISD Closed Friday, Brownwood Open, Zephyr, Cross Plains, Blanket Start Late
May ISD, through social media, posted they have decided to cancel school Friday, February 3. “At this time it appears that the conditions are right for things to refreeze overnight. We do not want to risk the safety of our students, parents or staff on the roads trying to get to school in the morning.”
Ice Storm Warning to Expire at 6:00 am, Still Plenty of Icy Patches on Roads
As of 5:00 am Thursday, rain was falling over much of Brown County as it did most of the night. The streets of Brownwood and Early are in better shape than they were 24 hours ago, but, there are still plenty of icy patches and lots of slush. The National...
Burn Ban Temporarily Lifted in Coleman County
According to Coleman County Judge Billy Bledsoe, the Burn Ban in Coleman County will be lifted for 72 hours, due to the recent moisture. The temporary lifting of the Burn Ban as of 9:00 am Thursday, February 2. If you plan on burning please contact the local fire department and the Coleman L.E.C. and let them know the location where the burn will be taking place.
Abilene area forecast: Thursday February 2nd
Our weather pattern will gradually see an improvement for the area. Showers in the around should stay in liquid form and warmer temps will begin to creep back in the forecast by the weekend. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers early. The high will be up around 39 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 26 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph.
Abilene locals share what they learned from the 2021 February freeze
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many Abilenians remember and lived through February freeze of 2021. It was a difficult and dangerous time for many, but it helped prepare the state for winter weather moving forward. Local Abilene resident Natlie Newhouse said this time around she was prepared for the freeze. All her friends spent the night […]
Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid
EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
School and Business Delays/Closures
Big Country — Due to wintry weather, the schools and business will operate as such. Schools delayed: Cisco ISD, Hawley ISD, Winters ISD, McMurry University- closing at 9am classes remote. Schools closed: Breckenridge ISD, Abilene ISD, Clyde CISD, Dublin ISD, Eula ISD, Paint Rock ISD, Baird ISD, Wylie ISD,...
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene
We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
Abilene man arrested by SWAT team, accused of threatening wife with rifle at work
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested by a SWAT team after he allegedly threatened his wife with a rifle at her workplace. Shirley Sedberry was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threat of Family/Household in connection to the incident Monday, and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday January 31st
A Week ago here in the Big Country we were preparing for a snow event fast forward to this week and we have a dangerous icy situation for the area. Please watch for travel problems to increase. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 60% chance of a wintry mix. The high will be 27 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph. For tonight, we will see periods of a wintry mix at 80% continuing. Roads will stay dangerous. The overnight low went down to around 25 degrees. Winds will be from the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Locals react to the winter weather, offer safety advice
ABILENE, Texas — The frosty weather is here in the Big Country and it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. The arctic blast is bringing in sleet and ice, which concerns a lot of people. “Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” said Clay...
GALLERY: Winter weather photos and videos from across the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas — Check out how locals are spending their winter weather days here in the Big Country. To view closures on a mobile device, click here. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
Explosion reported at Kinder Morgan Plant in Snyder
SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An explosion was reported at Kinder Morgan Plant in Snyder Tuesday morning. The Snyder Volunteer Fire Department says they believe an electrical transformer blew at the gas plant off FM 1611 around 7:00 a.m. Residents around town reported hearing the explosion, some even noticing windows and buildings shake. Right now, no […]
‘It doesn’t matter what you’re driving’: Big Country drivers warn against dangers of traveling on icy roads
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This winter storm has led to some severely icy roads in the Big Country, causing many wrecks and keeping the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) busy. Some locals have spoken out about people driving too fast in these conditions. One Clyde resident, Jimmy Duff, told KTAB/KRBC speeding seems to be what led to […]
Crime Reports: ‘White powdery substance’ found on dollar bill, suspect’s nose during Abilene traffic stop
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of S 14th Street – Burglary of BuildingPolice responded to a burglary […]
