A St. Joseph man was arrested early this (Wednesday) morning in Buchanan County on a pair of outstanding misdemeanor warrants and not having a drivers license. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 49-year-old St. Joseph resident Jack L. Frazier at 1:09 A.M. on a pair of Buchanan County misdemeanor warrants, one for health safety and another for fraud. He was also arrested for not having a valid drivers license.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO