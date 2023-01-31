Missouri Western experiences eventful road trip; coach Candi Whitaker secures 200th win
Missouri Western women’s basketball was on the road this past weekend, looking to continue a win streak that began on Dec. 17 and reached as high as 11 straight wins. The weekend was more eventful than some may have thought, and the time spent away from St. Joseph featured the highs and lows of basketball.
The road trip prepared the team for one more month of regular season competition before the MIAA Conference Tournament.
