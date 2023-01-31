ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist hit at Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the woman was hit by a vehicle. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area. Copyright...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman accused of killing husband during argument

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of killing her husband during an argument late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard. Ruben, 60, was found with...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson USD continues to investigate cyber attack

Nogales drug smuggling tunnels seemingly non-existent over last couple of years. Body cam video has been released showing the arrest of Cochise County Attorney Brian Mcintyre on Saturday, Jan. 28. He is facing a DUI charge.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Fire Department said they were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market near Broadway and Pantano. The TFD said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning motor...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUSD superintendent finally speaks out following cyberattack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 2, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said some of the district’s computers and networks are still not fully functioning following a cyberattack. Trujillo did say investigators have found no evidence that...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two injured in crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Arizona DPS said the accident, which happened on the eastbound on-ramp, involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV. DPS did not have an update on...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the eastbound lanes were closed because of the crash at milepost 248, between Cortaro and Ina roads. DPS said there...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police find vehicle in connection with hit-and-run accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities found the vehicle connected to a hit-and-run involving a cyclist that happened on Rosemont and East 29th Street in Tucson early Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened in the 5200 block of East 29th Street around 2:30 a.m.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 was closed in Tucson for several hours because of a deadly crash between Valencia and Irvington roads Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved three vehicles, including a commercial vehicle. The highway was reopened shortly...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
TUCSON, AZ

