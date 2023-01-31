Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
Tucson Police K9 assists with arrest
Tucson Police Department's K9 Luna assisted in finding a man suspected of stealing a car near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist hit at Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash at Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the woman was hit by a vehicle. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and drivers should avoid the area. Copyright...
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman accused of killing husband during argument
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of killing her husband during an argument late Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard. Ruben, 60, was found with...
KOLD-TV
Tucson USD continues to investigate cyber attack
Nogales drug smuggling tunnels seemingly non-existent over last couple of years. Body cam video has been released showing the arrest of Cochise County Attorney Brian Mcintyre on Saturday, Jan. 28. He is facing a DUI charge.
KOLD-TV
Crews respond to heavy smoke at grocery store in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews responded to heavy smoke at a grocery store in Tucson on Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Fire Department said they were called to the Sprouts Farmers Market near Broadway and Pantano. The TFD said the smoke was caused by a malfunctioning motor...
KOLD-TV
TUSD superintendent finally speaks out following cyberattack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 2, Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said some of the district’s computers and networks are still not fully functioning following a cyberattack. Trujillo did say investigators have found no evidence that...
KOLD-TV
Two injured in crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Arizona DPS said the accident, which happened on the eastbound on-ramp, involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV. DPS did not have an update on...
12news.com
Report: UArizona missed red flags regarding suspect accused of professor's death
TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly four months after the murder of a University of Arizona professor, a new 30-page report said university officials missed red flags on the suspect accused of his death. The independent report from the University of Arizona General Faculty Committee on University Safety for all said...
Tucson police find suspected car involved in hit-and-run
Tucson police say they found the suspected vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Saturday, Jan. 28.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the eastbound lanes were closed because of the crash at milepost 248, between Cortaro and Ina roads. DPS said there...
TPD: Searching for three suspected Circle K robbers
Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspected robber and his associates who may have robbed a Circle K.
Police: Carrington College goes on lockdown due to gun threat
The Carrington College went on lockdown Thursday morning after someone made threats of firing a gun.
Neighbors in Rita Ranch call for change after teen girl dies in car crash
Neighbors who live along Mary Ann Clevelend way are asking for change after a teen girl was hit and killed by a car.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police find vehicle in connection with hit-and-run accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities found the vehicle connected to a hit-and-run involving a cyclist that happened on Rosemont and East 29th Street in Tucson early Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened in the 5200 block of East 29th Street around 2:30 a.m.
Pima County considered deadly for traffic crashes
Pima County was identified as one of the country’s areas with the highest traffic deaths, so it was given a grant to ensure safety.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley church, neighbors ready to square off again at second rezoning meeting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in Oro Valley are ready to see what’s next for a proposed sports ministry complex on the campus of the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. The church is working to get permission from Oro Valley to rezone so things can move forward.
KOLD-TV
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks on-ramp from Prince Road to I-10 east in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An on-ramp from Prince Road to eastbound Interstate 10 was blocked by a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV Wednesday, Feb. 1. There was no immediate word on possible injuries related to the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route while...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash between Valencia, Irvington roads
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 was closed in Tucson for several hours because of a deadly crash between Valencia and Irvington roads Tuesday morning, Jan. 31. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved three vehicles, including a commercial vehicle. The highway was reopened shortly...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson to help 10,000 expunge marijuana criminal convictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Arizona voters passed Prop. 207 in 2020, it wasn’t just about recreational marijuana. Voters also wanted people who had been convicted of low-level marijuana offenses to have their records expunged. There are about 10,000 people in the city of Tucson who are...
Comments / 1