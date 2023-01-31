Read full article on original website
Perry Township Schools looking to fill cafeteria jobs
INDIANAPOLIS — Schools across Indiana are searching for more hands to help care for their students. At Perry Township Schools, that includes inside the cafeteria. According to Erin Coleman, the director of child nutrition at Perry Township, the department needs to fill about 35 open positions. That's why the...
Fishers One offers advice to new HSE school board members
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
IU protest demands university leaders increase LGBTQ protections
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Dozens of Indiana University students marched through the Bloomington campus Thursday, demanding school leaders increase protections for LGBTQ students. They also hosted a town hall where they told their own stories and talked about possible solutions. The town hall was led by Declan Farley, who identifies...
Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor
Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
Cook will not seek 5th term as Westfield mayor
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield Mayor Andy Cook announced Friday he will not seek reelection for a fifth term in office in 2023. “I’m in my 16th year as Mayor of the city that I love,” Cook said in an announcement released Friday, the last day for municipal mayoral candidates to file paperwork for the current election. “I’ve been Westfield’s first and only Mayor as we have grown from a small farming community into a city of over 50,000, listed by national publications as one of the safest and most desirable places to live in America. I’m very proud of the progress that we’ve made."
Opponents of controversial tax referendum pleased by IPS board delaying vote
INDIANAPOLIS — Some Hoosiers believe the IPS school board did the right thing Saturday by delaying the vote on a controversial tax referendum. "It was high emotion today, but it's a good jumping-off point. As we move forward for the district community, educators, the business community to all come together and put together a plan that would work for all public-school students, " said Jen Wagner Chartier, the vice president of communications and marketing at RISE INDY.
Franklin 2nd Grader uses crayons to draw attention to school lunch debt
FRANKLIN — Anna Farley looked at her box of crayons as a tool to make a difference. She had no interest in drawing, or coloring or writing with them. Her goal was to help friends who’s families were dealing with school lunch debt. In the Franklin Community School...
Opponents to IPS reorganization say it would widen funding gap between charters, district-run schools
INDIANAPOLIS — UPDATE: The IPS Board of School Commissioners agreed to delay voting on the operating referendum during the Action Session at its Winter Board Retreat at the Madam Walker Legacy Center Saturday morning. PREVIOUS STORY: A controversial tax referendum has many people calling for the IPS board of...
Shabazz files to run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Abdul-Hakim Shabazz officially announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Indianapolis. The local attorney and conservative political commentator filed paperwork on Thursday to run as a Republican in the May primary. “After forming an exploratory committee in December and hearing from hundreds of residents in...
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
Inflation, site conditions lead to Greyhound Activity Center at CHS costing 60 percent more than estimate
Because of fast-rising inflation and site grading issues, the cost to build the Greyhound Activity Center at Carmel High School is set to cost nearly 60 percent more than initially estimated. The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees discussed the increased cost at its Jan. 30 meeting before voting 5-0...
Indiana offers financial assistance for some struggling homeowners
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers are struggling financially as housing costs continue to rise. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined Tuesday’s “Daybreak” to talk about programs providing funding for people seeking financial aid. The Republican has served as the lieutenant governor since 2017, and she seeking reelection in 2024.
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
FOX59 Angela Answers: New rules proposed for inmate trust fund accounts
INDIANAPOLIS — The Justice Department has proposed new rules for the operation of inmate trust fund accounts. It’s the money the incarcerated use to buy items in the prison commissary. Kevin Ring, President of FAMM and Cecilia Cardenas who spent 10 years in prison joined Angela Ganote. Watch the video to see the policies surrounding […]
Indy's witness assistance program aims to break the code of silence
The city of Indianapolis spent $200,000 in 2022 to help witnesses keep themselves and their families safe before they testify in court.
Indianapolis sees nation's highest rent rate increase
INDIANAPOLIS — If you rent, you know it can be expensive. And over the last year, Indianapolis has seen the highest residential rental price increase in the country. 13News looked into what's causing the trend - and when prices might come back down. Experts say we need to see...
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
