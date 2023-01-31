After six years as a Morning Edition host, Rachel Martin is stepping away from her day-to-day presence on the show. You know, the first time that I recall our co-host, Rachel Martin, she was reporting from Baghdad, Iraq. She went there in one of the worst years of that war. But one thing I noted was her cheerful presence on the far end of the line and her passion for what she was doing. Later, Rachel returned to the United States and, after an extensive reporting career, became co-host of this program.

12 HOURS AGO