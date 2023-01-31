ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa

Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire

STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 2 hurt in south Sacramento house fire, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento fire officials said multiple victims were reported Tuesday evening after a house fire, including one woman who died and two other people who were injured. The fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of Albion Way, the Sacramento Fire Department said. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'Plate it, Sacramento!' chefs create meals using ingredients from East Sacramento grocery store

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local's new cooking competition "Plate It, Sacramento!" pits two local chefs in a challenge to create specialized meals sourced from the area. In each episode, host Katerina Boback, a Sacramento-based nutritionist, personal trainer, and food lover, takes the chefs shopping at local farmers' markets and neighborhood stores. The chefs return to the kitchen to cook up a three-course meal for Katerina and the guest judges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Teen seriously injured after shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

A shooting Tuesday evening left a 17-year-old teen seriously injured, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Edwin A. Smith Community Park on Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive, the sheriff's office said. The boy was sent to the hospital, and he has life-threatening injuries.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

