KCRA.com
Sacramento’s Fixins Soul Kitchen to expand to Tulsa
Fixins Soul Kitchen is expanding outside California. The Sacramento-based soul food restaurant founded by Kevin Johnson, the former NBA star and Sacramento mayor, is opening up a new location in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The restaurant confirmed to KCRA 3 that the new location will open at 222 N. Detroit Ave in...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Feb. 3-5
From an ice show to art shows, a home expo, bull riding and a bilingual college fair, here is a round-up of things to do across the greater Sacramento region this weekend. But first, check out the forecast for what to know about the chances of rain. Here is more...
KCRA.com
'We appreciate you': Tyre Nichols' siblings in Sacramento thank hundreds of supporters at skate park vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds gathered Monday night at Regency Community Skate Park in North Natomas fora vigil for Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old, who was fatally beaten by police in Memphis, grew up in Sacramento and was a student in the Twin Rivers Unified School District. His friends and family...
KCRA.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sac office buildings converted to housing, body cam of police shooting Tracy teen, Tyre Nichols laid to rest
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento County siblings narrowly escape explosion after Tesla catches fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Siblings Sunit and Dilpreet Mayall of Sacramento County said they barely made it out of their family Tesla alive as the car burst into flames over the weekend. Watch the video live during our 11 p.m. newscast in the video player above. They said they...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
Woman identified in deadly Stockton fire
STOCKTON, Calif. — Leola Johnson has been identified as the woman who died in a Stockton house fire, according to the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. According to a news release, officers were called to the 9500 block of Bancroft Way...
KCRA.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in south Sacramento house fire, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento fire officials said multiple victims were reported Tuesday evening after a house fire, including one woman who died and two other people who were injured. The fire was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of Albion Way, the Sacramento Fire Department said. A...
KCRA.com
CHP: Pedestrian killed in Elk Grove-area Highway 99 crash
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man believed to be unhoused died Thursday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in the Elk Grove area of Sacramento County, officials said. The California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division said it got a call around 7:15 p.m. about a pedestrian lying down on southbound Hwy. 99 just south of Calvine Road. Officers who went there later learned that a man who appeared homeless was hit by two vehicles.
Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
KCRA.com
Parents of Rocklin teen who died from fentanyl poisoning head to DC for State of the Union address
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Parents of a Rocklin teenager who died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 will head to Washington, D.C., next week for the State of the Union Address. "It's amazing to think how far we've come in two years from when we lost Zach ... not knowing anything about this crisis," Laura Didier said.
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!' chefs create meals using ingredients from East Sacramento grocery store
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local's new cooking competition "Plate It, Sacramento!" pits two local chefs in a challenge to create specialized meals sourced from the area. In each episode, host Katerina Boback, a Sacramento-based nutritionist, personal trainer, and food lover, takes the chefs shopping at local farmers' markets and neighborhood stores. The chefs return to the kitchen to cook up a three-course meal for Katerina and the guest judges.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
KCRA.com
Officer accused of grand theft, forgery and ID theft no longer with Stockton Police Department
STOCKTON, Calif. — A former Stockton police officer is no longer with the department followinghis arrest in 2022. Ny Tran had been placed on administrative leave in November. Between July 14 and Aug. 4 of 2022, Tran allegedly stole more than $45,000 from an older person, according to the...
KCRA.com
Teen seriously injured after shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
A shooting Tuesday evening left a 17-year-old teen seriously injured, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Edwin A. Smith Community Park on Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive, the sheriff's office said. The boy was sent to the hospital, and he has life-threatening injuries.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation in Money Network, Sac Co siblings escape Tesla fire, suspected Chinese spy balloon over Montana
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Racist Instagram post at Dixon school, Newsom seeks limits on concealed guns, $1.3 billion expansion at SMF
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
'It's disturbing': Dixon students, parents react to racist Instagram post made by classmate
The Dixon Unified School District is investigating a racist post on Instagram that showed pictures of John Knight Middle School students and their principal. Superintendent Brian Dolan said a parent made him aware of the post on Wednesday and called a parent meeting, and news conference Wednesday night. "This is...
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
