Reminder: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire With Patriots
New England Patriots fans want closure with Tom Brady — and so does Robert Kraft. Brady on Wednesday officially retired — for real this time — at 45 years old. And a new report indicates the legendary quarterback entered the offseason with plans either to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retire; there would be no free agency sweepstakes.
Cowboys Announce New Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s free agency was a persistent storyline through the 2022 season, and it's one that amounted to nothing. The Dallas Cowboys, who were widely considered to be frontrunners for Beckham Jr.'s services, ultimately forged on without OBJ. But it doesn't appear that owner Jerry ...
Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire
Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
Yardbarker
Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Report: How Gisele Bundchen Really Feels About Tom Brady
Several people sent well wishes to Tom Brady on Tuesday, including his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Bundchen had the following response to Brady's retirement announcement: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." According to People, this comment from Bundchen was ...
Josh Allen Has Special Message For Bills Mafia
The Buffalo Bills season didn't end the way the coaches, the players, or the fans wanted it to. The Bills who were preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl this season were bounced out of the playoffs in the second round at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Bills...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Cowboys Trade For Bengals WR Tee Higgins? Dak Help - And Follow the Money
The Bengals will need to pay both Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase soon, so could there be an opening for the Cowboys to trade for Tee Higgins?
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win
There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
What Is Fox Going to Do With Tom Brady?
Now that he’s retired, Fox has a dilemma regarding its No. 1 NFL booth.
Gisele Bundchen Is Trending After Tom Brady's Retirement
One of the focal points of Tom Brady's final NFL season was his divorce from Gisele Bundchen following 13 years of marriage. The two separated on civil terms, jointly announcing in October "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure [our children] receive the love and ...
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
atozsports.com
One local prospect makes perfect sense for the Bills
The Buffalo Bills might not have to look far for a possible solution to one of its biggest offseason questions. The inside linebacker position will be a hot-button topic over the next couple of months. Tremaine Edmunds is set to cash in during free agency whether that is with Buffalo, or someone else, remains to be seen.
The second richest man in Indiana
Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
Yardbarker
People close to Tom Brady believe he is leaning one direction with retirement decision
Tom Brady has not yet said whether he will retire or continue to play in 2023. But those close to the quarterback apparently believe Brady is leaning one direction. The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud published an article Tuesday about Brady’s future. Stroud says “many close to him...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tom Brady’s Immediate Retirement Plan Revealed
Tom Brady has a lot to think about. Everyone already knows by now that Tom Brady just retired from the game of football. On Wednesday morning, Brady took to his social media platforms with a message for his fans. Overall, it was a bittersweet one as Brady explained why it was time to hang up the cleats. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”
wearebuffalo.net
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Announce New Defensive Coach Hire For 2023
The Buffalo Bills have found a replacement for their safeties coach. The Bills fired Jim Salgado a few days after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. The Bills surrendered 27 points to the Bengals in snowy conditions. In Salgado’s defense, the secondary wasn’t helped by a lame pass rush in snowy conditions in Buffalo.
Report: Bengals Assistant Completes Colts HC Interview, Indianapolis Could Conduct Third Interview Round
The Bengals are hoping to keep all of its top assistant coaches this offseason.
