Tom Brady has a lot to think about. Everyone already knows by now that Tom Brady just retired from the game of football. On Wednesday morning, Brady took to his social media platforms with a message for his fans. Overall, it was a bittersweet one as Brady explained why it was time to hang up the cleats. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

1 DAY AGO