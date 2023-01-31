Read full article on original website
Experts releasing trapped beavers to improve the food chain and save Utah homes from wildfires
Cache County got its name because trappers used to use the area as a safe place to hide their pelts and hides.
etvnews.com
Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah
Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
KSLTV
How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?. Dr. Denizta Blagev is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Intermountain Health who researches air quality. She said on average, Salt Lake City is not bad compared to other cities its size.
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
KSLTV
Experiencing 62 degrees below zero at Peter Sinks
PETER SINKS, Utah — Tuesday marked another day of arctic temperatures in Utah with some areas even colder than Monday. However, no place was colder than Peter Sinks in northern Utah on Monday, with the low there at minus 62 degrees. The area had not seen a temperature that low since 2002.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
KSLTV
Logan residents persevere through the second day of the winter chill
LOGAN, Utah — Artic air has been gripping the Beehive State since Monday, as most areas of the state are barely hitting double digits, especially in northern Utah. Due to the weather, many counties in the area were on a late start, including the school districts, university classes, and many businesses.
ksl.com
From humble beginnings: The inspiring rise of a Utah car wash empire
This story is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin didn't set out to be car wash owners. They just knew they wanted to become businessmen, following the examples of their late fathers. "We just wanted to be entrepreneurs," Allgood said. "We weren't set on what we...
KSLTV
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of West Valley City home; Utah man arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A missing girl from Arizona has been found while a Utah man, who is listed on the sex offender registry, has been arrested. Jordan Sorenson was on probation with Adult Probation and Parole at the time of his arrest. According to a press release...
Hyperallergic
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
How to prepare for flooding in Utah
With the increased snowfall this year, here’s some government-issued advice on how to prepare your household for flooding.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an extended winter on Groundhog Day
It’s another day in the books for Punxsutawney Phil, as he predicted 6 more weeks of winter Thursday morning.
etvnews.com
See Thousands of Geese Migrating Through Utah
It’s a sight you have to see to believe: Thousands of geese lifting off Gunnison Bend Reservoir amid honks and the beating of wings. If you want to see the incredible spectacle yourself, head to the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival later this month. The festival, hosted by the...
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
KSLTV
Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns experienced a polar plunge as temperatures dropped below freezing or even zero across the state Wednesday. However, Casey Scott was out and about, surprising a few drivers with $50 gas cards! These segments are sponsored by West Shore Home.
ksl.com
Housing market is bad — but it's worse for affordable housing builders
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. housing market is in the midst of a painful contraction after 2022 brought a volatile end to about two boiling-hot years. It's tough news — especially for homebuilders — as demand dries up and prices flatline or even begin to drop. It's also still tough for homebuyers. Home prices remain comparatively higher than they were even just three years ago amid today's higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve continues to wage its war against record inflation levels.
Wind Chill Warnings issued for Utah as cold strikes
The National Weather Service has issued several Wind Chill Warnings for Utah due to the arrival of arctic air blowing through the state. Temperatures will already be cold, but with the wind, things could get very unsafe if you're not careful.
890kdxu.com
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
890kdxu.com
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
Bone-chilling temperatures hanging on into Wednesday
Frigid cold temperatures are once again the main weather headline Tuesday afternoon.
