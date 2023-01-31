ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors Reveal Timeline For O.G. Anunoby's Wrist Injury

By Aaron Rose
 4 days ago

The Toronto Raptors say O.G. Anunoby will be out through the end of their West Coast road trip due to his injured left wrist

O.G. Anunoby isn't going to be back anytime soon.

The Toronto Raptors forward has been ruled out with a left wrist sprain for at least the remainder of the team's West Coast road trip, the team announced Monday night, according to reporters in Phoenix.

Anunoby suffered the injury in the first half of Friday's loss to the Golden State Warriors. He will now miss at least the next four games before Toronto returns home for a Feb. 8 tilt against the San Antonio Spurs.

Initial test results suggested there was no break in Anunoby's wrist. He underwent an MRI for further imaging before being ruled out through the end of the week.

It's a concerning hiccup for Toronto with the trade deadline around the corner and Anunoby expected to generate significant buzz in the coming week. It was unclear if the Raptors were willing to move the 25-year-old defensive star but offers were expected to come pouring in if Toronto did make him available.

Anunoby had missed just six games coming into Monday night's contest against the Phoenix Suns. It had been seemingly his healthiest year to date before this injury popped up.

He was averaging 16.9 points and a league-leading 2.1 steals while shooting 36.6% from three-point range prior to the injury.

