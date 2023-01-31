Miami 2023 football schedule released. FSU, Clemson and every opponent with dates, sites

The puzzle is complete.

The University of Miami football schedule, dates included, was announced Monday night as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s composite release for all 14 league teams.

Clemson will come to Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 21, the Tigers’ first visit to Hard Rock to face the Hurricanes since Oct. 24, 2015 — the 58-0 UM nightmare that resulted in then-coach Al Golden being fired the next day.

This year’s Florida State Game, in Tallahassee, will be played Nov. 11. The Hurricanes will look to avenge last season’s 45-3 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

And almost inconceivably, the Hurricanes have four open Saturdays — the first one the day after the Friday, Sept. 1 home opener against Miami of Ohio; the last one the day after the Friday, Nov. 24 regular-season finale at Boston College. The other two open Saturdays are Sept. 16 (two days after the Thursday-night Bethune-Cookman home game) and Sept. 30 (one week after the Temple road game), giving the Canes two weeks to prepare for their ACC opener.

UM’s ACC opener: Oct. 7 against Georgia Tech at home.

The ACC previously announced Miami’s league opponents for 2023, and whether the games are home or on the road. But the game dates were not previously released.

Here are the opponents, in order, that the Hurricanes (5-7 in 2022) will meet in 2023 and how each finished overall and in its respective conference in 2022. Note that most game times are announced closer to game dates.

Friday, Sept. 1 — Miami of Ohio (6-7, 4-4), Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 9 -- Texas A&M (5-7, 2-6), Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, Sept. 14 — Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-6), Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, Sept. 23 — At Temple (3-9, 1-7)

Saturday, Sept. 30 — Bye

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Georgia Tech (5-7, 4-4), Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 14 — At North Carolina (9-5, 6-2)

Saturday, Oct. 21 — Clemson (11-3, 8-0), Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 28 — Virginia (3-7, 1-6), Hard Rock Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 4 — At North Carolina State (8-5, 4-4)

Saturday, Nov. 11 — At Florida State (10-3, 5-3)

Saturday, Nov. 18 — Louisville (8-5, 4-4), Hard Rock Stadium

Friday, Nov. 25 — At Boston College (3-9, 2-6)

In June, the ACC released its new football schedule model for 2023-2026, which eliminates the Coastal and Atlantic divisions and turns the league into one body of 14 teams. The top two teams, based on conference winning percentage, will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The new model, per the ACC, will have each league member play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice — once at home and once on the road — during the four-year cycle.

UM’s primary opponents, as previously announced: Florida State, Louisville and Boston College.