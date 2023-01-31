ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Robert Morris Forward Kahliel Spear Named Horizon League Player of the Week After Eclipsing 1,000 Point Mark

By Ethan Morrison
colonialsportsnetwork.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
colonialsportsnetwork.com

Frustrating Night For Robert Morris Ends Three-Game Win Streak

MOON TOWNSHIP— Robert Morris (11-13, 6-7 Horizon) league welcomed Northern Kentucky (15-9,10-3) to the UPMC Events Center. Turnovers did not help the Colonials tonight as they fell to the Norse 65-52. Robert Morris came into this game on a three-game win streak looking to extend that vs a pre-season...
MOON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy