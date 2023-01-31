ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville VA kicks off a year of celebration with informative event

By Arriana Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeFyi_0kWkbw0O00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The VA hospital in Danville is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Officials say it’s only the beginning of a year packed with festivities. Today, they brought out cupcakes and live music to celebrate all of the work the VA has done.

Danville High School welcomes new clinic

They wanted to spread the word about services they offer outside of physical needs. They plan to roll out a different event every month to celebrate 125 years of helping America’s heroes.

“After the service, it actually laid a foundation where I can come in and get medical, physical, and mental help if I needed it. And I actually got a job out here, so it was a blessing. The VA is actually a blessing. They bless a whole lot of people, a whole lot of organizations and programs,” said VA engineer Vincent Beard.

The VA says it’s important to include the staff in these events because 20 percent are veterans themselves.

Urbana Police looking for wig thief Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Visit Champaign County’s February Fun

Just because the weather’s cold doesn’t mean things aren’t heating up in the greater Champaign County area. We’ve got the top ways to celebrate all the fun February offers. Restaurant Week:. We’re heading into the final days of the 7th Annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week....
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

“It benefits all of us”: Carle Hospital seeking volunteers for live music program

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Live music isn’t what you’d expect to hear when walking into a hospital. But Carle Hospital in Urbana is using music to help soothe their patients. Professional vocalist Audrey Vallance approached Carle to start the Creative Arts Music Program a year ago. Volunteers with the program play live instruments in the lobbies of reFresh Eatery, the North Star Café, and Mills Breast Cancer Institute. They’ll start playing at Will’s Garden in the summer.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Blazing Pianos with Champaign Firefighters

The mission of the Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund is to honor the sacrifice of the family members of our fallen brothers and sisters; to support active and retired Local 1260 members and their families; to support other firefighters and their families in Illinois and beyond; and, to provide financial support to community members and/or groups locally.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Leadership Tomorrow to equip future leaders in our communities

Vermilion Advantage has opened up applications for both students and mentors for class 34 of Leadership Tomorrow (formerly Leadership Danville). Leadership Tomorrow is a community leadership program with the mission to equip and challenge the next generation to get involved and shape the future and direction of the community’s potential. Vermilion Advantage has partnered with Monyok Leadership and has restructured the objectives and participation requirements.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign’s Parkland College working to change pharmacy-technician program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Parkland College is looking to change one of its programs. The one that helps get you medicine when you’re sick. The college is planning to add an on-campus pharmacy-technician class. Right now, it’s only offered online. In person, students will get hands-on experience in labs. Cayla Waters, Parkland’s program manager for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

SarahLee’s Healing Mounting Crystals Cuts Ribbon in Downtown Danville

ABOVE: Sarah and Lee Colby pose inside their SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals store, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. The ribbon was cut Thursday morning (Feb 2nd) for SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals, 51 North Vermilion in Downtown Danville. You’ll find an incredible array of gift items to make a household beautiful, and everything inside would make a great gift for someone special. Co-owner Sarah Colby says the whole idea of a store with collectibles goes back to her husband Lee’s childhood.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

High Cross Rd. in Urbana reopens

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – High Cross Rd. near Airport Rd. in Urbana has reopened after crews have been working in the area for months. The Champaign County Highway Department continues to ask drivers to be careful because the road has not yet been completely re-paved and the shoulders have not yet been paved at this […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Danville High School welcomes new clinic

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A new health clinic will open inside Danville High School tomorrow. The school district partnered with Southern Illinois Healthcare to bring in the first-of-its-kind center. The new clinic will be open for all students who go to the school. Parents say the clinic will benefit everyone involved. “I actually think it’s […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

U of I Police Training Institute Director set to retire

SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — A longtime director is retiring from a career of training the next generation of those who keep you safe. Michael Schlosser, the director of the Police Training Institute at the U of I, is retiring. He’s taught many classes and over 7,000 students over his 25-year career at the institute. He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign teenager collects almost $3,000 for charity

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) – A 17-year-old St. Thomas More student in Champaign recently collected almost $3,000 for charity. Brenden Damore has played baseball most of his life. When an overwhelming amount of gear started piling up during the pandemic, he started sending uniforms, bats, and other equipment to other kids in Central Illinois and created […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sen. Faraci hopes for more local, diverse U of I trustee picks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) is speaking out in favor of new appointees he hopes will reflect the community’s values and the university’s diversity. Two University of Illinois trustees, Naomi Jakobsson and Stuart King, had their terms expire in 2023. Now Governor J.B. Pritzker will need to appoint new trustees. Jakobsson […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville revitalization grows with new business

DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Meet Sarah Jane German

Meet a local teen and founder of CureACC, Sarah Jane German. She lost her mom to cancer at the age of 12 and has since turned her grief into so much good. Grace Khachaturian sat down with Sarah to talk about her story, mom and CureACC. Full interview below:. Link...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mac Resetich inks with Illinois on signing day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Mac Resetich officially joined the Illinois football team Wednesday as the team’s lone signee on the opening day of the February period. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety out of Spring Valley Hall High School is the 23rd player in the Class of 2023 for the Illini, joining Malik Elzy and 21 others who […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy