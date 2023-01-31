ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lido Beach, NY

Stranded humpback whale dies on Long Island beach

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5MiX_0kWkbnJ500
1 of 3

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A 35-foot (11-meter) humpback whale washed ashore and later died on a New York beach, one of several cetaceans discovered over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey.

The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island. Officials said it was still alive when found but died a short time later, according to news outlets.

Crews used a crane to pull the animal from the water so it would not be washed back out to sea. Researchers hope to perform a necropsy to better understand what might have caused the whale to beach itself.

The animal showed no obvious signs of trauma.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is responsible for the nation’s oceans and fisheries, said 19 humpback whales were stranded last year along the U.S. Atlantic coast. During the first month of this year, there have already been seven of the whales beached from Maine to Florida.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Watch as Men in Upstate NY Marvel at Massive Moose on the Move

Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Country 106.5 WYRK

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
94.3 Lite FM

Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York

Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]

I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

NY state agencies prepare for extreme cold

ALBANY – It’s all about being ready for the very cold temperatures and wind chill. Jackie Bray, the commissioner of New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said the Arctic blast coming to New York Thursday and staying into Saturday is going to create dangerously cold conditions.
ALBANY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy