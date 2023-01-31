Read full article on original website
Related
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
BBC
Cindy Williams: Laverne & Shirley actress dies aged 75
Cindy Williams, an actress best known for her role in the popular 1970s sitcom Laverne & Shirley, has died at the age of 75, her family said. Williams had a long show business career, also appearing in movies including George Lucas's 1973 film American Graffiti. She died peacefully last week...
‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough and Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Once Bonded Over Being Young Actors
Mary McDonough of 'The Waltons' and Melissa Sue Anderson of 'Little House on the Prairie' bonded when they co-starred as rival witches in the 1981 TV movie 'Midnight Offerings.'
msn.com
David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Actress Annie Wersching Dead at 45
The actress is best known for her performances in the TV shows '24,' 'Timeless,' and 'Bosch.'
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
msn.com
HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 8: "Who's The Boss" star Danny Pintauro recently relived the "horrifying" interview he did with Candace Cameron Bure on "The View" back in 2015, which occurred not long after he announced his HIV-positive diagnosis. "I mean it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," he said on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast in January. On "The View," Candace accused him of a lifestyle of "heightened sex" and asked if he took any "responsibility" for "being promiscuous." Looking back, he told David, "She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It's almost like she went backward in a way. But I do not see that happening anytime soon. I don't know enough about her backstory to know but her brother [Kirk Cameron] has become ultra-extreme. Has he worn off on her? So, I don't know, it's just disappointing either way, that's for sure."MORE: Celebrities react to Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comments.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
Is Bob Barker still alive?
Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Tributes Late ‘Eight is Enough’ Star Adam Rich
Melissa Gilbert is mourning the death of one of her fellow classic TV child actors, Adam Rich. Shortly after the news broke, Gilbert took to Instagram to share how devastated she was to hear about the 54-year-old’s passing. In a short caption, she simply wrote, “This one hurts,” and noted that he was part of her “tribe.”
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Days of Our Lives actor Quinn Redeker dead at 86
QUINN Redeker, known for his role on Days of our Lives, has died aged 86. The TV icon passed away December 20 in Los Angeles. Quinn was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980. He was best known for...
Joan Collins, 89, Holds Hands With Husband Percy Gibson, 58, On Rare Public Outing: Photo
Joan Collins, 89, has never looked happier than she has with her fifth husband, Percy Gibson. The couple enjoyed a special date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood on January 25, holding hands as they arrived at the popular hotspot. The iconic British actress dressed in such an elegant outfit, and she had a giant smile on her face while bonding with her spouse of 20 years.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Loretta Lynn Was Instructed Not to Kiss Presenter Charley Pride if She Won Best Female Singer
In her book 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' country singer Loretta Lynn revealed she was told not to kiss Charley Pride on national TV.
The List
61K+
Followers
43K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0