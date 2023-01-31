LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is reporting that one of their officers was involved in a shooting following a vehicle pursuit on Feb 2. Reports say officers were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. to the 700 block of Grady Street in response to multiple shots fired. The officer attempted to stop a vehicle whose driver was believed to be involved in a disturbance in the 12th Street area.

