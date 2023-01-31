Read full article on original website
WSET
Goodview men heading to trial for 2022 murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Keenan Perdue, 20, and Ricky Perdue Jr., 29, both of Goodview, appeared before a Grand Jury in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday. Both are charged with second-degree murder after 38-year-old Omarkthyark English-Bey was fatally shot in the 1000-block of Dawn Place in Goodview last February.
WSLS
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page. The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported. The department then says...
WSLS
19-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Appomattox Co. school incident
A 19-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after she was found with a stolen gun on Appomattox County High School grounds, according to court records. On Thursday, Olivia Hurt pleaded guilty to premeditated murder in the first degree. This comes after Hurt and Mitariq Green, 20, of Cartersville...
WSET
Bedford County man charged with felony animal abuse will head to bench trial
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Michael Elliott of Bedford County appeared in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday on a felony charge for allegedly torturing a dog. He is charged with shooting and hanging a husky, Winter, on June 28, 2022. Winter later died following the incident. It was...
WSET
19-year-old pleads guilty to trying to kill Appomattox Co. High School student
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after an incident at Appomattox County High School in 2022. Olivia Hurt pleaded guilty on Thursday to the following charges:. Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Eluding police. Possession of a firearm on school property. Communicating threats...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Details on officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is reporting that one of their officers was involved in a shooting following a vehicle pursuit on Feb 2. Reports say officers were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. to the 700 block of Grady Street in response to multiple shots fired. The officer attempted to stop a vehicle whose driver was believed to be involved in a disturbance in the 12th Street area.
wfxrtv.com
Investigation underway after Officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
UPDATE 11:22 PM – Officials on scene tell WFXR News an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening. Our crew on scene working to learn more in the overnight hours. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg Police Department has multiple officers and a perimeter set up on...
WSET
Woman convicted of assault and battery of LPD officer; malicious stabbing charges dropped
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A jury convicted a Lynchburg woman of Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer after an incident with a Lynchburg Police Department officer in 2020. The Commonwealth's Attorney said LPD responded to a report of a potential malicious wounding on February 4, 2020. After...
Wanted person leads Virginia State Police on 125mph chase in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says spike strips were used during a high-speed car chase through parts of Southside Virginia on Thursday afternoon. On Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., troopers say they attempted to speak to a person regarding a hit-and-run when the driver sped away. State Police tell WFXR News that […]
WBTM
Person Wanted in Henry County Leads State Police on High Speed Chase
A person wanted in Henry County was arrested on Thursday after leading Virginia State Police on a chase where speeds got as high as 125 mph. According to WFXR, state police said the chase occurred at around 4 pm after a hit and run incident in Martinsville. The driver sped...
WSLS
Danville police asks for community help to identify wanted man
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville PD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man they say has been involved with thefts from vehicles. Police say the man seen in the photo above was involved in stealing things from vehicles during the week of Jan. 31. DPD did...
WSLS
Accused MS-13 gang member gets maximum sentence in 2017 death of Lynchburg teen
BEDFORD, Va. – An accused MS-13 gang member has received the maximum sentence for his part in the 2017 death of a Lynchburg teenager. Josue Coreas-Ventura was sentenced to two life sentences plus ten years to all be served consecutively, with credit received for time already served. On March...
wfxrtv.com
Gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced an MS-13 gang member, Josue Coreas-Ventura to two life sentences in prison on January 31 for the murder of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. Ventura was convicted of aggravated murder, gang participation, and abduction for financial gain on Feb. 14, 2022. Ventura is...
Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
WXII 12
4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
Juvenile airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash involving 4 NC students, police say
Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department.
WSET
Suspect wanted after shots fired in South Boston neighborhood
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A search is underway on the Southside for a suspect who fired multiple shots in a South Boston neighborhood. According to the department, shots were fired in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, which is near the College Street area, around 1 a.m. in January.
Charlotte County man killed in fatal vehicle crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police have reported that a Charlotte County man was killed in an accident on January 23rd, just south of Buffalo Creek Lane. Around 6:09 pm on Monday the 23rd, officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Tobacco Hill Road involving a 2001 Ford F-150 […]
2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in north Durham.
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
