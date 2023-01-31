ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halifax County, VA

Comments / 2

Related
WSET

Goodview men heading to trial for 2022 murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Keenan Perdue, 20, and Ricky Perdue Jr., 29, both of Goodview, appeared before a Grand Jury in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday. Both are charged with second-degree murder after 38-year-old Omarkthyark English-Bey was fatally shot in the 1000-block of Dawn Place in Goodview last February.
GOODVIEW, VA
WSLS

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page. The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported. The department then says...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Details on officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is reporting that one of their officers was involved in a shooting following a vehicle pursuit on Feb 2. Reports say officers were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. to the 700 block of Grady Street in response to multiple shots fired. The officer attempted to stop a vehicle whose driver was believed to be involved in a disturbance in the 12th Street area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Investigation underway after Officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

UPDATE 11:22 PM – Officials on scene tell WFXR News an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening. Our crew on scene working to learn more in the overnight hours. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Lynchburg Police Department has multiple officers and a perimeter set up on...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Danville police asks for community help to identify wanted man

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville PD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man they say has been involved with thefts from vehicles. Police say the man seen in the photo above was involved in stealing things from vehicles during the week of Jan. 31. DPD did...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A judge sentenced an MS-13 gang member, Josue Coreas-Ventura to two life sentences in prison on January 31 for the murder of 17-year-old Raymond Wood. Ventura was convicted of aggravated murder, gang participation, and abduction for financial gain on Feb. 14, 2022. Ventura is...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

4 juveniles injured in Reidsville crash; 2 drivers cited

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Four juveniles are recovering after a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. According to the Reidsville Police Department, it happened at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive in Reidsville. Police said 'Vehicle #1,' a passenger vehicle, had four juveniles inside, including the driver....
REIDSVILLE, NC
WSET

Suspect wanted after shots fired in South Boston neighborhood

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A search is underway on the Southside for a suspect who fired multiple shots in a South Boston neighborhood. According to the department, shots were fired in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, which is near the College Street area, around 1 a.m. in January.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WFXR

Charlotte County man killed in fatal vehicle crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police have reported that a Charlotte County man was killed in an accident on January 23rd, just south of Buffalo Creek Lane. Around 6:09 pm on Monday the 23rd, officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Tobacco Hill Road involving a 2001 Ford F-150 […]
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy