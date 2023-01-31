Read full article on original website
Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
High School juniors, seniors take part in National Job Shadow Day
FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – While Punxsutawney Phil reportedly saw his shadow on this groundhog day, it was a different type of shadowing for some local high school students. Seniors and juniors in Itawamba County schools spent their day as part of “National Groundhog Job Shadow Day.”. A group...
Mississippi Department of Education offers teacher residency program
The Mississippi Teacher Residency is a selective student-teaching program that allows residents to student-teach for a full year while gaining their master’s degree. The Mississippi Department of Education expanded an initiative to recruit, prepare, graduate, and retain an increasing number of academically talented and diverse teacher candidates. The Mississippi...
Columbus-Lowndes County Public library provides sunshine on rainy day
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Rain, rain, and cold go away. But that’s not stopping the kids from learning and playing. It may have been cold and dreary outside, but there’s always a bright spot in Columbus when Storytime is in session. The Columbus-Lowndes County Public Library is one place...
Former Ole Miss chancellor, Mississippi gov. clash over private Medicaid talks
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr....
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather
NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) – ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM. AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM.
Lottery’s In-State Game Reaches New Record
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The elusive Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to set records and has reached an estimated $795,000 for the drawing tomorrow night, Saturday, Feb. 4. Unprecedented sales and no jackpot winners have continued to push the jackpot amount higher. Saturday’s drawing is the 24th roll...
Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
Medical Marijuana in Mississippi
It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem
A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
Study says public universities provided billions towards Mississippi’s economy in 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Just two years ago, public universities in Mississippi provided a $6.5 billion economic impact on the state’s economy. That’s according to a recent study by the University Research Center. The study examined both the public universities’ economic contribution and the role their graduates played in...
Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
10 worst states for dental health
Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 33.42 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: Dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans
(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices. Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7. HANCOCK COUNTY. Below is a list of races that will head to...
Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
