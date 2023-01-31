ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Department of Education offers teacher residency program

The Mississippi Teacher Residency is a selective student-teaching program that allows residents to student-teach for a full year while gaining their master’s degree. The Mississippi Department of Education expanded an initiative to recruit, prepare, graduate, and retain an increasing number of academically talented and diverse teacher candidates. The Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Columbus-Lowndes County Public library provides sunshine on rainy day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Rain, rain, and cold go away. But that’s not stopping the kids from learning and playing. It may have been cold and dreary outside, but there’s always a bright spot in Columbus when Storytime is in session. The Columbus-Lowndes County Public Library is one place...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather

NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) – ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM. AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Lottery’s In-State Game Reaches New Record

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The elusive Mississippi Match 5 jackpot continues to set records and has reached an estimated $795,000 for the drawing tomorrow night, Saturday, Feb. 4. Unprecedented sales and no jackpot winners have continued to push the jackpot amount higher. Saturday’s drawing is the 24th roll...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
COLUMBUS, MS
bslshoofly.com

Medical Marijuana in Mississippi

It is now legal to purchase medical marijuana in the State of Mississippi. This will bring relief to many who suffer from glaucoma, chronic pain and effects of chemotherapy. Here is how and where to get it. - by Lisa Monti. Coast Cannabis on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem

A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Calhoun County tackles economic development with team sport mentality

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A business expansion in Calhoun County is another example of a public-private partnership that is producing jobs for local residents. Albany Industries opened its Calhoun City plant in early January, and business has been brisk. The stationary furniture maker already had plants in New...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
TUPELO, MS
beckersdental.com

10 worst states for dental health

Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, receiving an overall score of 33.42 out of 100 points. The states were ranked based on two major metrics: Dental habits and care and oral health. Those two categories were split up into 26 smaller metrics with varying weight. WalletHub published the rankings Feb. 1.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans

(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy