jessica veltri
3d ago
I'm going to one of these protests if I can find one. I read "the Bluest Eye" when I was 12. everyone should read it, it changes your perspective and makes you empathize with Pecola and what it discusses is emotional, not explicit. what happened to being the state of educational choice? mom's for mind control is more like it...
thewestsidegazette.com
From The Desk of School Board Member Torey Alston
I am thrilled to give another update on the state of Broward County Public Schools along with the impact on our communities. In the spirit of Black History Month, I will use the titles of various notable songs to amplify a few themes. “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” – Just a few days ago,...
NBC Miami
Broward School Board Strikes Departure Deal With Superintendent Cartwright
It took four hours of offers and counteroffers, but they hammered out a deal worth about $365,000 for superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright to walk away from her job leading Broward County Public Schools. “I would just like to say I appreciate you as chair of the board,” Cartwright said to...
Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere.
NBC Miami
Five Outstanding Broward Educators Vie for Teacher of the Year Honors
It’s an incredible honor just to be nominated. We hear that said about a lot of contests, but when it comes to choosing a teacher of the year for Broward County Public Schools, it’s really true. There are five candidates for the title this year. We went to...
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
WSVN-TV
Miramar passes resolution denouncing DeSantis’ decision to pull AP Black studies course
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Miramar have passed a resolution aimed directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision about the content of a course on African American studies. The Miramar City Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday night, the first day of Black History Month. “I...
mycbs4.com
Florida Pride event featured drag queen story time for kids, 'banned book nook' for teens
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (TND) — Two Florida communities and the Florida division of The Cleveland Clinic sponsored a "family friendly" Pride festival over the weekend, including a teen section featuring a "drag queen talk" and "banned book nook." Both the City of Hollywood, Florida and Broward County, as well as...
floridapolitics.com
Broward lawmakers see few options to stop school vouchers ‘bleeding’ public schools
Leaders raise the alarm about public money going to private schools. The proposed expansion of school vouchers — and the resulting decrease in money for Broward County public schools — produced some sharp exchanges between state lawmakers and School Board members Thursday. One newly elected School Board member...
floridianpress.com
FIU Ranks Among Top 10 Colleges in America
University education has become a hotly contested political issue over the years in regard to high costs for students. Florida looks to be ahead of the game nationwide with multiple schools nationally recognized, but surprisingly Florida International University (FIU) is ranked as one the Top 10 schools in the country.
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last
MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
WSVN-TV
Teacher hit by student during classroom brawl at North Miami Senior High School
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher took a hard fall after getting caught in the middle of some campus chaos. The incident happened when students began fighting in a classroom, and cellphone video showed a glimpse of it all. The teacher was thrown to the ground, and school officials...
NBC Miami
Student Left With ‘Nothing' After Nursing School Shut Down for Issuing Fake Diplomas
When Lucy Brown signed up for the Palm Beach School of Nursing, she thought she made the right choice. "I like to help people," said Brown, who concealed her face and didn't want to give her real name. "I see it as rewarding." But last week, federal authorities arrested 25...
NBC Miami
Student Arrested After Video Shows Brutal Beating of 3rd Grader on Miami-Dade School Bus
A student was arrested after cellphone video showed a third grader being brutally beaten on a school bus in Miami-Dade. The incident happened Wednesday on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead. The footage that was posted on social media showed a group of students arguing before an...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Rapper Kodak Black pays hire for 28 West Palm Seashore households
Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper. Award-winning rapper Kodak Black and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation teamed up to pay the rent of 28 families living in the Merry Place Apartments in West Palm Beach who were facing eviction.
iheart.com
Hasidic Jewish Man Removed From Fort Lauderdale Delta Flight Over Hat
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WIOD.com via BocaNewsNow.com) — Delta Airlines is investigating the removal of a Hasidic Jewish man from a Fort Lauderdale to NYC LaGuardia flight, apparently over his hat. In video posted to social media, the man is seen being escorted from Delta Flight 1541 -- in Fort...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Plans to Run Against Marlon Bolton; Calls for Ethical Leadership
Resident Horatio Bryan of Banyan Lakes plans to run against Marlon Bolton for the District 1 commissioner seat in the 2024 election. If elected, he hopes to bring “ethical leadership and actual community engagement.”. “I would do my best to create and support the community, spread love and positivity,...
NBC Miami
Northwest Miami Condo Residents Upset Over Proposed HOA Fee Increase
Residents in a northwest Miami community are upset after finding out their homeowners association wants to raise prices. A group of about 75 residents who live at the Sunset Villas III Condo gathered Wednesday night hoping to voice their concerns to the HOA. Some of the neighbors boycotted an informational meeting because it was held virtually.
margatetalk.com
Adorable Harlow and Rosie in Search of Loving Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Beautiful Harlow (ID 663650) is a fun-loving, 68-pound gal who is sweet, playful, and loves to play with her friend Haywood who looks identical to her. While they don’t have to...
'American Pain': Former Wellington pill mill kingpins Chris, Jeff George subjects of CNN documentary
Through the largest illegal prescription drug network in the country, Wellington twin brothers Jeff and Chris George were dubbed Palm Beach County’s pill-mill kingpins a little over a decade ago. From five locations in Palm Beach and Broward counties, clinics owned by the George brothers pumped out 20 million doses of oxycodone nationwide during the height of their operation from 2008 to 2010, local and federal authorities said. Federal officials estimated that the pill mill operation...
