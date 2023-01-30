Read full article on original website
Related
Fox40
Rick’s Dessert Diner
Hooray for National Carrot Cake Day! Rick’s Dessert Diner is delighted to bring their signature carrot cake and a new (to Rick’s) Southern carrot cake, which is a fabulous recipe with lots of cinnamon and spice – in honor of the occasion, if guests buy one of each, the second slice is ½ off for the weekend!
Fox40
Jayna Gyro
Put a Greek twist on your Game Day food with Jayna Gyro special order appetizer platters, featuring the most delicious and authentic Beef + Lamb and Chicken Gyro Meats!. 3101 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 959816 – Corner of Folsom and Alhambra.
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!' chefs create meals using ingredients from East Sacramento grocery store
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Very Local's new cooking competition "Plate It, Sacramento!" pits two local chefs in a challenge to create specialized meals sourced from the area. In each episode, host Katerina Boback, a Sacramento-based nutritionist, personal trainer, and food lover, takes the chefs shopping at local farmers' markets and neighborhood stores. The chefs return to the kitchen to cook up a three-course meal for Katerina and the guest judges.
KCRA.com
The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
villagelife.com
EDH mom makes a splash on ‘Shark Tank’
“We were trying to make it something that almost every pool owner could have by their pool,” said El Dorado Hills mom Bianca Wittenberg, who late last year snagged a “Shark Tank” contract on an invention that is both timely and potentially lifesaving. With the spate of...
Fox40
Binchoyaki
Binchoyaki’s cuisine is based on a style of japanese cooking called sumiyaki or better known as Yakitori.
Fox40
Freeport Bakery
Freeport Bakery – When Every Day Is A Celebration! Freeport Bakery is a family-owned, full-line scratch bakery serving the greater Sacramento area since 1987. Along with their well-loved cakes, they bake a fresh selection of morning Danish, muffins, pies, cookies and savory items daily.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA
Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
Fox40
Fizz in Sac
At Fizz, they’re just people, popping bottles and enjoying life! They believe in celebrating the everyday, from the smallest win or commiseration to the biggest event. They welcome you to come to our bar, located in the heart of Downtown, in DOCO (Downtown Commons), next to the Kimpton Sawyer hotel and Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings.
KCRA.com
11-acre complex including restaurants, hotels and entertainment centers coming to Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville is sharing plans for a new mixed-use development project that includes hotels, restaurants, and an entertainment and sports complex. The 11-acre site, called Roseville Junction, is set to be built adjacent to Highway 65 and Interstate 80 right next to the Westfield...
Sacramento's Beers Books closing location, reopening at new spot after renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Beers Books in downtown Sacramento on 915 S St. is temporarily closing at the end of February for renovations shop owners say are "behind schedule." The store will be reopening in the coming months at a new location just a few blocks away at 712 R Street.
goldcountrymedia.com
Wave surf park planned for Highway 65 corridor
After looking at parcels in Loomis and El Dorado Hills, developers have now chosen a Placer County Highway 65 corridor location for an artificial wave-surfing resort. Town of Loomis officials said El Dorado County-based Inland Surf Company approached the town last summer with plans to build Northern California's first wave-surfing resort, Alchemy Surf Park, at Horseshoe Bar Road and Interstate 80. The company also took the plan before the El Dorado County Advisory Committee in February 2022.
Fox40
Mardi Gras Carnaval with Louisiana Sue
This year they have a full weekend of Parades, Food, Drinks, Live Music & More. A combined audience of 10,000+ people throughout Mardi Gras Weekend. A parade with an audience of 25,000 people lined up at Sacramento Capital Mall down to Old Sacramento ending at our Mardi Gras Carnaval Festival at the Freeway Gardens. Second Line Sunday Festival to close out the Mardi Gras weekend in Old Sacramento Waterfront.
Eville eye
Tipsy Putt & Trophy Club Grand Openings has Kids & Adults Ready to “Par-Tee”
Sacramento-founded Tipsy Putt held the ground opening of their Bay Street location on Tuesday January 31. This happened despite a moving truck taking out a portion of their outdoor patio a day prior. “The driver did not have a tee time!” they tried to make light of the situation.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: A Placer County spot for shopping in the snow, once upon a time.
The next time you're headed up Interstate 80 to enjoy the winter scenery or play in the snow, you may want to consider a quick side trip to a spot that was once "the" place to for shopping, especially if you were looking for corn cob pipes or owl ashtrays made out of pinecones.
Fox40
E2 Family Winery
E2 Family Winery: Located in Lodi, CA, E2 Family Winery’s history in the winemaking industry dates back over 100 years. The award-winning winery, which has been owned and operated by five generations of the Ehlers family, includes Merlot, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Verdelho, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Burger, and Syrah grapes. Today, they produce over 100,000 cases a year for various labels, including a few of their own.
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a Month
1. Eaglewood - Woodland. Located in nearby Woodland, Eaglewood has spacious studio units that start at $867 a month. Residents enjoy a wide range of amenities like a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, controlled access for more security, and living near public transportation.
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Body camera footage released of Tracy Police officer …. Police Chief Sekou Millington says that...
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 1/31/23
After City College commissioned HGA Sacramento to design the new Lillard Hall in April 2019, it is officially open to students and staff during the spring semester 2023. The new building features six lecture spaces, 15 office spaces, three workspaces, a tutoring space and 12 lab spaces for science classes.
Sacramento man warns of thieves peddling fake jewelry in viral TikTok video
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento car enthusiast was in his vehicle outside the Shun Fat Supermarket on Land Park Drive in South Sacramento about a week ago when something in the parking lot caught his eye... He says he saw a van pull up to an elderly man...
Comments / 0