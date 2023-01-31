ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Alamosa Valley Courier

Monte Vista’s Felix signs with Western Colorado

ALAMOSA – Monte Vista High School student-athlete Alejandro Felix decided where he will continue his athletic and academic career on Wednesday as he signed a national letter of intent to play football at Western Colorado University. “I’m really excited,” Felix said. “I just signed with Western Colorado University. I’m...
ALAMOSA, CO
bocopreps.com

CHSAA introduces pay increase to officials, hoping to attract more refs

Reality hit hard this fall when game after game, especially in football, was canceled due to a lack of high school officials across Colorado. That was the wake-up call that parents and fans needed. In the months since, the Colorado High School Activities Association has worked to find solutions to...
BOULDER, CO
csurams.com

Norvell Signs Five Players to 2023 Class

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On the traditional signing day for college football, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell announced the addition of five players to the 2023 class, four of them linemen. Three of the players, all junior college transfers, are offensive linemen. Matt Thomas is a defensive line...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Teen to be sentenced in Green Valley Ranch arson

An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, …. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains. Large emergency response at Parker...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Gladys Knight announces Denver concert

DENVER — The "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight is coming back to Colorado. The music legend has announced a concert at Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at ParamountDenver.com,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

DU basketball player formally charged in death of Denver mom

Coban Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, was formally charged with four felonies in last month's alleged drunk-driving death of a Denver mother who was driving an Uber that night, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday. Porter's charges in the death of Katharina Rothman including vehicular...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Budweiser Event Center in Loveland to be Renamed Blue Arena

Blue Federal Credit Union, a fast-growing credit union serving Colorado and Wyoming, will take over the naming rights of the Budweiser Event Center located in Loveland, Colorado, in October 2023 at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93

FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
DENVER, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Red River Songwriters with special guest Hearne back at Society Hall

ALAMOSA — Some of the most talked about shows at Alamosa’s Society Hall venue in recent years have been an amazing gathering of several of the most popular and successful Texas singer-songwriters working today, called the Traveling Red River Songwriters Festival. Society Hall is thrilled to welcome back Walt Wilkins, Susan Gibson, Josh Grider and Kelley Mickwee from the Red River Festival group, with special guest Michael Hearne at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
ALAMOSA, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy