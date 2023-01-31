Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Monte Vista’s Felix signs with Western Colorado
ALAMOSA – Monte Vista High School student-athlete Alejandro Felix decided where he will continue his athletic and academic career on Wednesday as he signed a national letter of intent to play football at Western Colorado University. “I’m really excited,” Felix said. “I just signed with Western Colorado University. I’m...
bocopreps.com
CHSAA introduces pay increase to officials, hoping to attract more refs
Reality hit hard this fall when game after game, especially in football, was canceled due to a lack of high school officials across Colorado. That was the wake-up call that parents and fans needed. In the months since, the Colorado High School Activities Association has worked to find solutions to...
csurams.com
Norvell Signs Five Players to 2023 Class
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On the traditional signing day for college football, Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell announced the addition of five players to the 2023 class, four of them linemen. Three of the players, all junior college transfers, are offensive linemen. Matt Thomas is a defensive line...
Colorado the favorite to land four-star 2024 ATH Ju’Juan Johnson
Colorado is already making noise in the class of 2024
Coach Prime comes up big in 1st recruiting class at Colorado
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has quickly built the framework for a speedy turnaround at Colorado.
Watch: Coyotes cruise through parking lot at Empower Field
While reporting on the Denver Broncos deal to hire Sean Payton as the new head coach, FOX31's Jim Hooley had a few visitors on Wednesday morning.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
KDVR.com
Teen to be sentenced in Green Valley Ranch arson
An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, …. January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains. Large emergency response at Parker...
Gladys Knight announces Denver concert
DENVER — The "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight is coming back to Colorado. The music legend has announced a concert at Paramount Theatre in downtown Denver on Friday, April 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m. at ParamountDenver.com,...
DU basketball player formally charged in death of Denver mom
Coban Porter, brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr, was formally charged with four felonies in last month's alleged drunk-driving death of a Denver mother who was driving an Uber that night, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday. Porter's charges in the death of Katharina Rothman including vehicular...
milehighcre.com
Budweiser Event Center in Loveland to be Renamed Blue Arena
Blue Federal Credit Union, a fast-growing credit union serving Colorado and Wyoming, will take over the naming rights of the Budweiser Event Center located in Loveland, Colorado, in October 2023 at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
KDVR.com
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Red River Songwriters with special guest Hearne back at Society Hall
ALAMOSA — Some of the most talked about shows at Alamosa’s Society Hall venue in recent years have been an amazing gathering of several of the most popular and successful Texas singer-songwriters working today, called the Traveling Red River Songwriters Festival. Society Hall is thrilled to welcome back Walt Wilkins, Susan Gibson, Josh Grider and Kelley Mickwee from the Red River Festival group, with special guest Michael Hearne at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
KDVR.com
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
Herod: Colorado law would have stopped the Tyre Nichols beating
Colorado passed a sweeping bill of police reforms back in 2020 after George Floyd was killed by a police officer. A co-sponsor of that law, state Rep. Leslie Herod, joined "Colorado Point of View" this week.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
