wcbi.com

MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
wtva.com

Three Columbus employees fired for embezzlement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus City Council fired three employees for embezzlement. Deountray Roby, Demarcus Smith and Kendrick Walker were the employees fired on Tuesday at a special-called meeting. The former public works employees are accused of stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispenser on College Street in Columbus.
wcbi.com

Columbus police lead funeral procession for former Chief Charlie Watkins

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for former Columbus Police Chief Charlie Watkins were held today. The procession went through downtown Columbus this afternoon on the way to Friendship Cemetery. Watkins served as police chief for 19 years and 26 total with the department. He was credited with hiring...
wcbi.com

Columbus business meets with city council to discuss police radios

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After the Columbus City Council approved a contract for police radios, a local company said “hold the phone”. The Council recently approved a lease plan through a statewide contractor out of Jackson that would allow Columbus Police to operate on the MS-WIN statewide emergency network.
wcbi.com

Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
wcbi.com

Noxubee County deputies search for suspect of December shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting on Highway 45 left Noxubee County deputies asking for help to find the gunman. The gunfire happened near the Septic Tank Shop back on December 1. Investigators said someone inside a small grey vehicle started shooting at a red Dodge Charger. There...
wcbi.com

Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
wcbi.com

Starkville police investigate shooting at apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting at the Sand Hill Arms Apartment complex. One suspect is in custody. Police are not releasing additional information. Sand Hill Arms is located on Sand Road, just south of Louisville Street. We will continue to update this story as...
wcbi.com

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns about online scammers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Scammers are everywhere and they are always looking for their next target. In Monroe County, the Sheriff’s Department shared on social media that multiple accounts have been hacked in the area. One incident almost led to a dangerous situation for a homeowner. Hackers...
wcbi.com

Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
wcbi.com

Woman arrested after alleged fight involving a bat

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A woman turns herself into West Point Police after an alleged fight involving a bat. Police say Cherity Hogan got in a fight with a woman in the Dunlap Acres area Monday. Hogan allegedly hit the woman with a bat. She was initially arrested for disturbing...
wtva.com

One in custody after overnight shooting in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police took one person in custody after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Police confirmed the incident around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting happened at the Sand Hill Arms apartments. Police said they have one person is in custody. The department will release...
wtva.com

Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery. Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth. Investigators also charged Tracy...
wcbi.com

Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
