wcbi.com
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
wtva.com
Three Columbus employees fired for embezzlement
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus City Council fired three employees for embezzlement. Deountray Roby, Demarcus Smith and Kendrick Walker were the employees fired on Tuesday at a special-called meeting. The former public works employees are accused of stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispenser on College Street in Columbus.
wcbi.com
Columbus police lead funeral procession for former Chief Charlie Watkins
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for former Columbus Police Chief Charlie Watkins were held today. The procession went through downtown Columbus this afternoon on the way to Friendship Cemetery. Watkins served as police chief for 19 years and 26 total with the department. He was credited with hiring...
wcbi.com
Liquor store ‘robbery victim’ charged with conspiracy, false reporting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A desire to stay in the country leads to a stay in the county jail for a bogus armed robbery. 24-year-old Jaimin Patel was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and false reporting of a crime. Investigators believed Patel wanted to use the excuse...
wcbi.com
Columbus business meets with city council to discuss police radios
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After the Columbus City Council approved a contract for police radios, a local company said “hold the phone”. The Council recently approved a lease plan through a statewide contractor out of Jackson that would allow Columbus Police to operate on the MS-WIN statewide emergency network.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
wcbi.com
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
wcbi.com
Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position. Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County. Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County deputies search for suspect of December shooting
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting on Highway 45 left Noxubee County deputies asking for help to find the gunman. The gunfire happened near the Septic Tank Shop back on December 1. Investigators said someone inside a small grey vehicle started shooting at a red Dodge Charger. There...
wcbi.com
Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
wcbi.com
Starkville police investigate shooting at apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting at the Sand Hill Arms Apartment complex. One suspect is in custody. Police are not releasing additional information. Sand Hill Arms is located on Sand Road, just south of Louisville Street. We will continue to update this story as...
wcbi.com
Clay County deputies make drug arrest while conducting safety checkpoint
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stop at a safety checkpoint ends with a ride to jail for a West Point man. While the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were conducting a checkpoint on Monday, Deputies stopped 23-year-old Shontez Clay of West Point.
wcbi.com
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns about online scammers
MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Scammers are everywhere and they are always looking for their next target. In Monroe County, the Sheriff’s Department shared on social media that multiple accounts have been hacked in the area. One incident almost led to a dangerous situation for a homeowner. Hackers...
wcbi.com
Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested after alleged fight involving a bat
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A woman turns herself into West Point Police after an alleged fight involving a bat. Police say Cherity Hogan got in a fight with a woman in the Dunlap Acres area Monday. Hogan allegedly hit the woman with a bat. She was initially arrested for disturbing...
wtva.com
One in custody after overnight shooting in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police took one person in custody after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex. Police confirmed the incident around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The shooting happened at the Sand Hill Arms apartments. Police said they have one person is in custody. The department will release...
wtva.com
Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery. Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth. Investigators also charged Tracy...
wcbi.com
4 people face charges in connection to witness bribery scheme
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scheme hatched behind bars landed the victim of a shooting and the man charged in the gunfire with a longer rap sheet. Billy Bowen and Emily Morgan are both charged with tampering with a witness. Tracy Mills is charged with receiving a bribe.
wcbi.com
Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
