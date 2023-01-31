ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senator Calls on Apple, Google to Remove TikTok From App Stores

TikTok is facing more heat from government officials in the United States. On Thursday, a US senator called on Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to remove TikTok from Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. "TikTok collects vast and sophisticated data from its users, including faceprints...
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Find Out if You're Still Owed a State Stimulus Check From 2022

Many states issued tax refunds and stimulus checks last year to help residents cope with ongoing inflation. Most have finished mailing payments to taxpayers, but a few are still plugging away at it. California finished issuing the state's "middle-class tax refunds" this month. New Jersey won't even start issuing payments...
More OSHA Fines for Amazon Over Warehouse Safety

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued new citations to Amazon for failing to keep workers safe at more Amazon warehouses, the US Department of Labor announced on Wednesday. The OHSA complaints allege that requiring employees to lift heavy items at a high frequency during long shifts has created...
What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?

Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
