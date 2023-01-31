Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
REPORT: HBCU hires former Florida State assistant as Head Coach to replace Ed Reed
The former Seminole assistant is moving up to the role of head coach for the first time in his college coaching career.
Florida State is the current top dog in Florida | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins & Blair Angulo discuss how Florida State has emerged as the top program currently in the sunshine state.
Two Leon football players sign letters of intent Thursday
At Leon High School, Clark Atlanta was the big reveal for Malek Jackson, while Mikael Myrick is going to Tuskegee University.
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee
Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, February 3
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green lets you know how the weather may impact any weekend plans. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
City of Tallahassee announces road closures for 48th Tallahassee Marathon
The city of Tallahassee announced Wednesday temporary road closures for the 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay that will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m.
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
WCTV
FSU alum partnering with American Heart Association for awareness campaign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death among both men and women in the United States. One FSU alum is on a mission to change that. Despite her age and active lifestyle, Brittany Williams went into cardiac arrest in 2014. “I was in disbelief because...
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity to help others.
WCTV
Chef Uri Lavine makes a Chocolate Ancho Pot de Creme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a chocolate ancho pot de creme. Active Time - 25 minutes Total Time - 5 hours (Makes 4 servings) 1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Spread espresso beans and ancho chile, in a. single layer, on parchment-lined...
proclaimerscv.com
On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”
Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
WCTV
TMH managing IT security issue, postpones all non-emergency procedures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare has postponed all non-emergency patient procedures due to an IT security issue, according to an email sent to WCTV Friday morning. TMH says that an IT security issue that occurred late Thursday night is impacting their IT systems and have taken them offline.
WCTV
Chabad House FSU installs modular homes as rebuild continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chabad House FSU Rabbi Schneur Oirechman couldn’t help but laugh reflecting on the past nine months. “It reminds me of the Jews wandering in the desert- one day here another day there,” he said, joking about his congregation’s difficult journey. On Thursday, Rabbi...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
