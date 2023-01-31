ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford

Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
FLORIDA STATE
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee

Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
GEORGIA STATE
WCTV

Chef Uri Lavine makes a Chocolate Ancho Pot de Creme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a chocolate ancho pot de creme. Active Time - 25 minutes Total Time - 5 hours (Makes 4 servings) 1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Spread espresso beans and ancho chile, in a. single layer, on parchment-lined...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
proclaimerscv.com

On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”

Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

TMH managing IT security issue, postpones all non-emergency procedures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare has postponed all non-emergency patient procedures due to an IT security issue, according to an email sent to WCTV Friday morning. TMH says that an IT security issue that occurred late Thursday night is impacting their IT systems and have taken them offline.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Chabad House FSU installs modular homes as rebuild continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chabad House FSU Rabbi Schneur Oirechman couldn’t help but laugh reflecting on the past nine months. “It reminds me of the Jews wandering in the desert- one day here another day there,” he said, joking about his congregation’s difficult journey. On Thursday, Rabbi...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

