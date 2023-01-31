Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
RelationsBill AbbateLakeland, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Three suspects from Florida arrested for rash of Mississippi auto burglaries
Three suspects from Florida have been arrested in connection with a rash of Mississippi auto burglaries. On Feb. 1, 2023, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary occurring at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPlex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison.
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
Bradenton man found with 21 warrants and 1,500 Xanax pills during traffic stop: FHP
A Bradenton man with 21 outstanding warrants was slapped with four additional charges during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Florida state attorney says suspects in Amazon driver armed robbery are mentally ill, pushes for resources
Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell and Rep. Rachel Plakon are pushing for changes in the criminal justice system after two convicted felons robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint.
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in a central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier, a school bus had dropped off children in the Lakeland neighborhood on Monday afternoon. “It sounded like one of those huge rolls of firecrackers tied up to each other,” said neighborhood resident Tina Smith, who lives 50 feet (15 meters) from the lot where the shootings took place. “But you knew it wasn’t firecrackers.” Authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting in Lakeland, a city of 112,000 residents located about halfway between Tampa and Orlando.
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigate shooting in church parking lot
HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting in the back parking lot of the Saint Marks Presbyterian Church on SR 52 in Bayonet Point Wednesday morning. According to detectives, an adult male was shot by a known party following ￼a dispute and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for.
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
10 injured in Lakeland drive-by shooting, 2 in critical condition
LAKELAND, Fla. -- At least 10 people were wounded Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Lakeland, police said, and two are in critical condition.A dark-blue Nissan four-door sedan pulled up at the scene of the shooting, Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said."The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle," Taylor said. "They started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting males on both sides."Eight of the victims have nonlife-threatening wounds, he said at a news briefing Monday evening.Police believe it...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
One Dead In Tampa Shooting Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 24th Ave at 10:21 Tuesday morning. Officers arrived to find an adult black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. He was transported to
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
Lakeland shooting rocks community
Terry Coney, president of the NAACP’s Lakeland Branch, said the community needs to come together to support the shooting victims, the officers, and their families who will all be affected. Then, the neighborhood will need to dig deep and address the root causes of any issues. Coney also asked...
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
Ten injured after shooting in Polk County
Officers with the Lakeland police department are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Iowa avenue north and Plum Street.
Two Tampa Heroin And Fentanyl Traffickers Sentenced
TAMPA, Fla. – In the summer of 2021, Tampa Police officers began a narcotics investigation in the 5000 block of W. Ingraham St after community members alerted the department that James McAvoy, who was on parole for 2nd-degree murder, was reportedly selling large amounts of
Comments / 0