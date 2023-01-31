ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

The Associated Press

Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in a central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier, a school bus had dropped off children in the Lakeland neighborhood on Monday afternoon. “It sounded like one of those huge rolls of firecrackers tied up to each other,” said neighborhood resident Tina Smith, who lives 50 feet (15 meters) from the lot where the shootings took place. “But you knew it wasn’t firecrackers.” Authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting in Lakeland, a city of 112,000 residents located about halfway between Tampa and Orlando.
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigate shooting in church parking lot

HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting in the back parking lot of the Saint Marks Presbyterian Church on SR 52 in Bayonet Point Wednesday morning. According to detectives, an adult male was shot by a known party following ￼a dispute and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for.
CBS Miami

10 injured in Lakeland drive-by shooting, 2 in critical condition

LAKELAND, Fla. -- At least 10 people were wounded Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Lakeland, police said, and two are in critical condition.A dark-blue Nissan four-door sedan pulled up at the scene of the shooting, Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said."The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle," Taylor said. "They started firing from all four windows of the vehicle and shooting males on both sides."Eight of the victims have nonlife-threatening wounds, he said at a news briefing Monday evening.Police believe it...
San Herald

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead In Tampa Shooting Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 24th Ave at 10:21 Tuesday morning. Officers arrived to find an adult black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. He was transported to
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland shooting rocks community

Terry Coney, president of the NAACP’s Lakeland Branch, said the community needs to come together to support the shooting victims, the officers, and their families who will all be affected. Then, the neighborhood will need to dig deep and address the root causes of any issues. Coney also asked...
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
