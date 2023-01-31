Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry's legacy will be remembered at the University of Virginia everyday. The three young men were tragically killed in a shooting in November but they will never be forgotten around Grounds. Several University athletic teams have honored the three men by wearing their jersey numbers, 1, 15, and 41 on a patch on the jerseys. The Virginia football team will also play homage to Davis Jr., Chandler and Perry.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO