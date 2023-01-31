ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

The New York Times

Biden Clears the Way for Alaska Oil Project

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday took a crucial step toward approving an $8 billion ConocoPhillips oil drilling project on the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, drawing the anger of environmentalists who say the vast new fossil fuel development poses a dire threat to the climate.
ALASKA STATE
Autoblog

Biden’s push to slash truck pollution has a hidden loophole

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: EPA Administrator Michael Regan gives remarks at an event on new national clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks near the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters on December 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) When Biden administration officials unveiled a first-in-decades crackdown...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
102.5 The Bone

Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
ARIZONA STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.

