Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Biden admin quietly admits canceling Keystone XL Pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars
The Department of Energy issued a congressionally-mandated report late last month highlighting the positive economic benefits the Keystone XL project would have had.
Biden Clears the Way for Alaska Oil Project
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday took a crucial step toward approving an $8 billion ConocoPhillips oil drilling project on the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, drawing the anger of environmentalists who say the vast new fossil fuel development poses a dire threat to the climate.
Biden’s push to slash truck pollution has a hidden loophole
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: EPA Administrator Michael Regan gives remarks at an event on new national clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks near the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters on December 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) When Biden administration officials unveiled a first-in-decades crackdown...
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
Black, LGBTQ+, and religious groups ask Biden to drop the National Prayer Breakfast
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. A coalition of religious and secular groups is calling on Pres. Joe Biden and Congress to end their involvement with the National Prayer Breakfast, a private event used by its secretive sponsor to foster right-wing networking around the globe.
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Gov. Kristi Noem bans state from doing business with companies tied to 'evil foreign governments'
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Tucker Carlson Asks: ‘Why Are We Not Sending an Armed Force North’ to Liberate Canada? (Video)
The Fox News’ flagship show host made the outlandish quip while talking with a guest on ‘Tucker Carlson Today’. Tucker Carlson, just asking questions as usual, this time asked why the U.S. hasn’t invaded Canada already – outlandish hyperbole pointed squarely at Canada’s socialist leanings that the Fox host compared to Cuba’s.
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
How many immigrants can the US realistically accept?
How many immigrants can the United States absorb, not just this year or next, but over the coming decades?
Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble
There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
"America may soon be divided into several parts, and several states will declare sovereignty," Russia's deputy head shaman Artur Tsybikov said.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
A firm with connections to Trump has landed the biggest Texas border wall contract in history
This week the Texas Facilities Commission unanimously approved a $224 million contract with Fisher Sand & Gravel to build just over 9 miles of wall along the southern border of Texas in Webb County. The contract amounts to an astonishing cost of $24 million per mile and is the largest contract awarded to a firm to construct the border wall.
America's Egg Shortage Is About to Get a Whole Lot Worse
As the spring migration approaches, a new wave of bird flu infection is likely to hit American poultry.
