Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Oklahoma Teen kills parents for preventing her from seeing her best friend.Westland DailyStillwater, OK
Related
guthrienewspage.com
Fire heavily damages large home
Multiple fire departments responded to a Logan County home Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, flames could be seen coming out from the chimney. Just after 6:30 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to the 10000 block of N. Broadway for a structure fire. All occupants of the home were able to get...
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OHP: Man killed in crash along icy roadway
Officials say a 45-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a crash along an icy roadway.
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say it was a hoarding situation
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
KOCO
Police search for suspect accused of stealing car from Will Rogers World Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police continued to search for a suspect connected to stealing a man's vehicle from the Will Rogers World Airport parking garage. The man, who didn't want to be on camera, had his car stolen from the Oklahoma City airport over a month ago. He is having to use a rental car until the police find his vehicle.
Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 In NW OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City responded to the scene of a wreck on I-44 near Northwest Expressway. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
1 Dead After Hit-&-Run Crash Along US-64 In Noble County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash along US-64 in Noble County. According to troopers, the crash happened about four miles east of Morrison, Oklahoma, on Thursday at around 5:26 p.m. Troopers say a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound along US-64...
KOCO
Person dies in weather-related crash on highway in Payne County, OHP says
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A person died in a weather-related crash Thursday morning on State Highway 33 in Payne County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that shortly after 6:45 a.m., a 2002 Ford F-150 lost control on an icy roadway along State Highway 33 about 4 miles east of Coyle, left the road and overturned. Authorities said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
1600kush.com
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
news9.com
OKC Family Grateful for Firefighters Who Rescued Mom From Burning Home
An Oklahoma City family said they hope to meet the firefighters who rescued their mother from a burning home. Tia Self spent nearly a month in the hospital because of burns suffered during that house fire on Dec. 27 on Northwest 82nd Street. She was released from the hospital last week after getting several skin grafts across her body.
‘Could have been very tragic’; Gun accidentally fired near elementary school, strikes teacher’s car
An investigation is underway in Blaine County after a gun was accidentally fired near Geary Elementary School and struck a teacher’s car on Tuesday.
5 Arrested After Drive-By Shooting In SE OKC
A drive-by shooting happened on the southeast side of Oklahoma City just before 5 p.m. on Monday evening. Police found shell casings near Southeast 22nd and High in the street in front of two homes, but there were no damages or injuries. Officers patrolling the area spotted a car matching...
okcfox.com
Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater
STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
OHP rescues dog at side of highway
This morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) rescued at dog on the side of the highway, according to OHP.
OHP: Oklahoma County driver caught going 117-120 mph in 70 mph zone
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver is now left with a hefty fine Wednesday after a Trooper caught them speeding over 100 mph on I-40.
KOCO
OTA: State transportation official received threats over turnpike plan through Cleveland County
OKLAHOMA CITY — The passionate debate over a planned turnpike in Cleveland County has taken a dark turn after an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official said they are being threatened with physical harm. Jessica Brown, the spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet, said there have been threats of physical bodily...
KFOR
Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop
Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
KOCO
Winter weather causes Shawnee woman to slip, fall and break tailbone
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The winter weather caused a woman in Shawnee to slip and fall, breaking her tailbone. Street crews have been working around the clock, taking care of the roads during the ice storm. EMSA said car crashes haven’t been their top call. It’s been slips and falls....
Comments / 0