ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guthrienewspage.com

Fire heavily damages large home

Multiple fire departments responded to a Logan County home Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, flames could be seen coming out from the chimney. Just after 6:30 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to the 10000 block of N. Broadway for a structure fire. All occupants of the home were able to get...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person dies in weather-related crash on highway in Payne County, OHP says

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A person died in a weather-related crash Thursday morning on State Highway 33 in Payne County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that shortly after 6:45 a.m., a 2002 Ford F-150 lost control on an icy roadway along State Highway 33 about 4 miles east of Coyle, left the road and overturned. Authorities said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
CUSHING, OK
news9.com

OKC Family Grateful for Firefighters Who Rescued Mom From Burning Home

An Oklahoma City family said they hope to meet the firefighters who rescued their mother from a burning home. Tia Self spent nearly a month in the hospital because of burns suffered during that house fire on Dec. 27 on Northwest 82nd Street. She was released from the hospital last week after getting several skin grafts across her body.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested after pistol-whipping woman in Stillwater

STILLWATER (KOKH) - A man is behind bars after assaulting a woman in Stillwater on Wednesday. Reports say Donald Laver threatened to kill a woman before hitting her in the head with a pistol and firing the gun into a wall near her. The victim tried to escape but Laver reportedly continued assaulting her and prevented her from leaving.
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop

Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy