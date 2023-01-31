ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guthrienewspage.com

Fire heavily damages large home

Multiple fire departments responded to a Logan County home Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, flames could be seen coming out from the chimney. Just after 6:30 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched to the 10000 block of N. Broadway for a structure fire. All occupants of the home were able to get...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County filings January 31, 2023

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for January 31, 2023. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2023-33State of Oklahoma v. Luttrell, Tommy E. CM-2023-34State of Oklahoma v. Towler, Thomas Joseph. CM-2023-35State of Oklahoma v. Price, Jeffrey. CM-2023-36State of Oklahoma v. Traylor-lane, Barbara Sue. Traffic (TR) TR-2023-108State of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Watch: Landen Hirzel signs with OBU Football

Landen Hirzel made it official on Wednesday morning inside the Guthrie High School library. The senior will continue his football playing days in college after signing with Oklahoma Baptist University. Surrounded by family, coaches, teammates, and friends, Hirzel signed the official paperwork to become a Bison. Guthrie head coach Kelly...
GUTHRIE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy