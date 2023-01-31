Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering
The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.
Ray Lewis Rips Ravens; Is Icon Right About 'Superman' Lamar Jackson?
“Lamar Jackson is a rock star, but the Ravens offense doesn’t fit him,” says Baltimore legend Ray Lewis.
Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement
Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style
It’s been a few years since Tony Romo was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but his critics are still... The post Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style appeared first on Outsider.
Here's what Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, said after his retirement
Tom Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, commented on the former New England Patriots quarterback’s retirement on Wednesday, after the seven-time Super Bowl champion uploaded a video announcing he was walking away from football “for good.”. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,”...
Yardbarker
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense
The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward. Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of... The post Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Update on Tee Higgins' Future With the Bengals
Here is the latest news on the future of Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in Cincinnati.
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event
Aaron Rodgers said he's 'not going' to one NFL team amid ongoing trade rumors.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade For Bengals WR Tee Higgins? Dak Help - And Follow the Money
The 2022 Dallas Cowboys receiving room was essentially "CeeDee Lamb or bust'' during the regular season and in the playoffs, a fact that highlights a need for another star receiver at The Star. Names such as Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins have been floated as candidates, but here is...
Lamar Jackson Contract Holdout at Camp? What Are Ravens Thinking?
If the Ravens place the franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, there is some uncertainty about whether he would show up for OTAs.
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To Team
The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, has retired from the National Football League. With his retirement, there remains only one active quarterback with multiple Super Bowl championships. That quarterback is the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
Report: CBS Tried Tony Romo ‘Intervention’ Amid Concerns About Regression
His contract extension is reportedly worth in excess of $17 million per year.
CBS management reportedly tried an 'intervention' with Romo
CBS management apparently hears the criticism directed at Tony Romo, too. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that CBS execs tried an intervention with the polarizing NFL analyst last year.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0