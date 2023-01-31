ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip

Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
Lefty Graves

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Herbie J Pilato

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Makes Mexican Diver Its Buffet, Making It The First Fatal Shark Attack of 2023

A great white shark decided to make a diver its buffet in the waters off Mexico earlier in January, according to recent reports, which said the incident occurred in front of a fisherman who was also present at that time. The marine predator decapitated the male diver who was searching for mollusks. Based on records, the incident is considered to be the the first fatal shark attack of 2023.
Outsider.com

Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction

On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
Fortune

This billionaire CEO skis 5 hours a day and ‘runs like a deer’. Now he has the same body fat percentage as Michael Phelps when he was training for the Olympics

Karp is no stranger to making company-wide announcements while wearing his beloved ski gear. Palantir’s CEO has long been known for his eccentricities—but they’ve more than paid off. Alex Karp is worth $1.4 billion after having co-founded the data mining firm in 2004, and this week revealed he has the same amount of body fat as a 28-medal winning Olympian.
PureWow

The 23 Best Ski Resorts in America

Here are the 23 best ski resorts in the U.S.A. Whether you love the powder of big mountain skiing, the après scene or the thrill of sitting in a hot tub in subzero temps, here, you can do it all.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn.  "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
SAINT PAUL, MN
