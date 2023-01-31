Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Wife of US skier Kyle Smaine speaks out in emotional post after he died in an avalanche in Japan
Skier Kyle Smaine’s wife is mourning his death, two months after they got married. Jenna Dramise shared a slideshow filled with photos of her and her late husband on Instagram, after Smaine died after he was caught in an avalanche on Mount Hakuba Norikura on Japan’s Honshu Island.
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
American skier Kyle Smaine believed among 2 killed in avalanche in Japan backcountry: reports
Kyle Smaine, a 31-year-old American pro skier, was believed to be among two foreign skiers killed when an avalanche triggered on Mount Hakuba Norikura in central Japan.
Woman Walks Out of Airport After Discovering That Her Husband ‘Secretly’ Invited His Mother to Join Them on Their Trip
Many women have shared the same story; namely, they struggle to get along with their mother-in-law. As for the woman in the following story, she found herself planning a two-week getaway with just her husband. But when she got to the airport with her hubby, she saw her mother-in-law was packed and ready to go with them too.
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
Hero Brit dad saved his wife, son and hundreds of swimmers when he spotted a 20ft shark with his drone
A HERO Brit saved his family and hundreds of swimmers when he spied a 20ft shark with his drone. David Alphonoso was filming wildlife and spotted the beast’s fin while wife Kirsty, 28, and their two-year-old lad Sonny played by the water’s edge. He Facetimed Kirsty to get...
Broke and poor, one man found the "Hand of Faith" - the largest gold nugget found by a metal detector
The "Hand of Faith" gold nugget is reported to be the biggest gold nugget in existence and the second-biggest ever discovered. It is also the biggest gold nugget that has ever been found by a hand-held metal detector.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
This Giant Grizzly Bear In Canada Named “The Boss” Has Survived Being Hit By A Train, Fathered 70% Of The Cubs In His Area
Obviously it would never be ideal to come face to face with a grizzly bear. These predators can pack up to 600 lbs of power in one swipe of their paw, and often stand between 7-10 feet tall. So yeah, if you find yourself up against one in the wild, good luck.
Kinsley family mourns the death of two brothers killed in skiing accident in British Columbia
The Kinsley family is mourning the death of brothers Jonathan and Timothy, who were killed during a skiing trip in British Columbia, according to a statement from the family. The brothers died Monday after being caught in an avalanche during a backcountry heli-skiing trip near Revelstoke, B.C., according to the Royal Canadian Mounted...
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Snowboarder Found Guilty For Hit and Run Crash That Killed Famous Ski Instructor
A judge has found a Colorado snowboarder guilty after they left the scene of a collision that killed a skier. The hit-and-run crash occurred at Colorado’s Eldora Mountain. According to reports from The Daily Camera, the tragedy occurred on November 30, 2021. Now, over two years later, a judge...
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Makes Mexican Diver Its Buffet, Making It The First Fatal Shark Attack of 2023
A great white shark decided to make a diver its buffet in the waters off Mexico earlier in January, according to recent reports, which said the incident occurred in front of a fisherman who was also present at that time. The marine predator decapitated the male diver who was searching for mollusks. Based on records, the incident is considered to be the the first fatal shark attack of 2023.
Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction
On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
This billionaire CEO skis 5 hours a day and ‘runs like a deer’. Now he has the same body fat percentage as Michael Phelps when he was training for the Olympics
Karp is no stranger to making company-wide announcements while wearing his beloved ski gear. Palantir’s CEO has long been known for his eccentricities—but they’ve more than paid off. Alex Karp is worth $1.4 billion after having co-founded the data mining firm in 2004, and this week revealed he has the same amount of body fat as a 28-medal winning Olympian.
The 23 Best Ski Resorts in America
Here are the 23 best ski resorts in the U.S.A. Whether you love the powder of big mountain skiing, the après scene or the thrill of sitting in a hot tub in subzero temps, here, you can do it all.
The Key to a Long and Happy Life, According to a 100-Year-Old Woman, Is “Not Chatting With Strange Men.”
A woman who has lived to be 100 believes staying away from strange men and spending time with kids has helped her live a long and happy life. Olive Westerman, originally from West Yorkshire, England, resided in Singapore for three years while accompanying her late husband Sam, a writer and travel clerk.
St. Paul Winter Carnival medallion tracked down by first-time hunters in Phalen Regional Park
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2023 Saint Paul Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion was found Tuesday by a first-time hunter.The medallion was unearthed in Phalen Regional Park on the hunt's 10th day by Ken Soles and his partner, Tony Honkomp. Its location? An empty can of Sun Luck Stir-Fry Baby Corn. "I could see the snowman and the magnifying glass [on the medallion] when I started opening up the can, and got to that point and I just looked at Tony and said, 'I found it.' What a rush," Soles said.His big find scored him a $10,000 prize.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0