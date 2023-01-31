ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments

WBEC AM

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Powerball jackpot expands to $700 million

BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night's drawing. The one-time cash option is now $375.7 million. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 31-43-58-59-66 PowerBall 9. "In addition to reminding customers to play within their means, we encourage people to purchase their tickets in advance of the forecasted freeze and take appropriate safety measures if venturing out in the cold," Massachusetts Lottery Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a statement.Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

$100,000 lottery ticket won in Vineyard Haven

While a winner of the Powerball jackpot didn’t emerge during Monday’s drawing, one lucky person won $100,000 from a lottery ticket bought at Cumberland Farms in Vineyard Haven. The Massachusetts Lottery records shows this makes the 10h person to win $100,000 through a lottery ticket bought on Martha’s Vineyard.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
SALEM, MA

