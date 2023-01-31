BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night's drawing. The one-time cash option is now $375.7 million. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 31-43-58-59-66 PowerBall 9. "In addition to reminding customers to play within their means, we encourage people to purchase their tickets in advance of the forecasted freeze and take appropriate safety measures if venturing out in the cold," Massachusetts Lottery Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a statement.Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO