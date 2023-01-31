Read full article on original website
Westfield man wins $1M prize on Mass. lottery ticket bought the day he laid his father to rest
WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Timothy O’Connor of Westfield is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” instant ticket game. On the day he purchased the ticket, O’Connor and his family had laid his father to rest. Later that day,...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed from liquor store
February started off strong for Massachusetts State Lottery players, with one lottery player claiming a $1 million scratch ticket they purchased from a liquor store on the first day of the month. The $1 million prize was claimed from a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket. The winner purchased their ticket...
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
Another winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $31 million was sold at a gas station in Massachusetts.
Mass Lotto Player Claims 2nd Consecutive $31 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
Massachusetts might be the luckiest state now that lottery players have claimed Mega Millions jackpot prizes two weeks in a row. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Woburn was the sole winner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, hauling in $31 million, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The win marks th…
Powerball jackpot expands to $700 million
BOSTON -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to $700 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night's drawing. The one-time cash option is now $375.7 million. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 31-43-58-59-66 PowerBall 9. "In addition to reminding customers to play within their means, we encourage people to purchase their tickets in advance of the forecasted freeze and take appropriate safety measures if venturing out in the cold," Massachusetts Lottery Interim Executive Director Mark William Bracken said in a statement.Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Healey to ride Red Line to South Station, tour MBTA’s Operations Control Center
BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey will join the MBTA’s interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville Thursday to ride the Red Line to South Station. At the station, Healey will tour the T’s Operations Control Center. Healey is tasked with appointing a new leader of the MBTA. She has...
$100,000 lottery ticket won in Vineyard Haven
While a winner of the Powerball jackpot didn’t emerge during Monday’s drawing, one lucky person won $100,000 from a lottery ticket bought at Cumberland Farms in Vineyard Haven. The Massachusetts Lottery records shows this makes the 10h person to win $100,000 through a lottery ticket bought on Martha’s Vineyard.
2 Powerball tickets with big prizes purchased at Massachusetts stores
A pair of Powerball tickets that won big prizes in Monday evening’s drawing were purchased at stores in Massachusetts.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts an you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
The coldest wind chills in decades will thrash New England as the deadly ice storm in the South leaves more than 400,000 without power
(CNN/WHDH) — Dangerous wind chills as cold as 50 degrees below zero will blast the Northeast while parts of the South struggle to thaw from a deadly ice storm. The mind-numbing wind chills set to wallop New England “could be the coldest felt in decades,” the Weather Prediction Center said.
State police Air Wing unit locates elderly man lost in western Mass. woods as temps drop below freezing
GRANVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are crediting their Air Wing unit with helping find a man in his 70s who was lost in the woods as freezing temperatures started to set in. An MSP spokesperson said troopers were alerted Thursday night to an incident involving an elderly man...
WOW: 120 Celebrities Born in MA…Were Any Born in Your Town? (photos)
Massachusetts has a rich history, and diverse culture and is an ideal place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or even a permanent residence. Many folks who either live in or visit Massachusetts can agree that those characteristics and attractions of our state are more than ideal. Many Big-Name Celebrities...
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
Here’s how many officers have now been suspended as part of police reform in Mass.
New suspensions include two Boston police officers tied to an overtime pay scandal and a Lawrence officer found guilty of rape. Four more Massachusetts police officers have been added to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission’s list of suspensions, the commission announced Tuesday. The recent additions bring...
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
