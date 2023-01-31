ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Two Openings at TBI Headquarters in Nashville

Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Icy roads prompt school closures

Slim & Husky’s owner talks about their humble beginnings …. Slim & Husky's owner talks about their humble beginnings out of a garage. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. $50K reward offered after woman shot in Green Hills. Ice causes travel troubles. Travel delays following winter...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tree takes out power lines, cuts electricity to dozens of home

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of residents in Southwest Nashville are waking up with no electricity after a large tree fell on power lines early Thursday morning. Metro Nashville Police were called to Golf Club Lane around 5:30 a.m. and discovered the tree blocking the entire road. Nashville Electric...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

What’s next for Belle Meade Plaza?

What happens when a developer proposes a plan for a new high rise or shopping center? How much input do residential or commercial neighbors have? And what obligation do developers have to the community?. In December, AJ Capital Partners released its plans to build high rises at Belle Meade Plaza...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Center Square

Bill to cut Nashville city center funding calls into question tax plan for new $2.2B Titans stadium

(The Center Square) – A new proposed bill in the Tennessee not only proposes cutting some of the state tax funding to pay debt on the Music City Center, but it also calls into question plans to build a new $2.2 billion Tennessee Titans stadium. Senate Bill 648, filed Thursday by Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, on behalf of Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, would change the way taxes flow to Metro Nashville to pay debt from the Music City Center, which opened in 2013....
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Hundreds of teacher positions in Middle TN remain open halfway through the school year

School districts across Middle Tennessee have hundreds of teacher openings halfway through the school year. Data from job boards and district spokespeople show more than 300 openings for the 2022-2023 school year across seven large districts including Metro Nashville, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, and Montgomery County schools. A spokesperson...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote

A bill that would cut the number of elected representatives on the Nashville Metro Council in half sailed through a legislative subcommittee on a party-line vote Wednesday — one of two bills proposed by GOP lawmakers this year to rejigger the Democratic-leaning capitol city’s local government, which recently bucked efforts to host the Republican National […] The post Bill to limit Metro Nashville Council sails through subcommittee on party-line vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Detroit News

Nissan techs can vote on union, NLRB rules

A group of around 86 Nissan North America Inc. technicians at a Tennessee manufacturing plant can vote on unionization, the U.S. labor board ruled, rejecting the company’s argument that any union election should include thousands more employees. The tool and die technicians “are highly skilled,” “have separate supervision” and...
SMYRNA, TN
