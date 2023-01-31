ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

AP source: 49ers’ Purdy has torn ligament in right elbow

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciCSN_0kWkZiJq00
1 of 2

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question.

A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury.

NFL Network first reported that Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm and said he will seek a second opinion on whether he needs a repair or a reconstruction.

A repair of the elbow typically would lead to Purdy being sidelined for six months, which would mean he could return close to the start of training camp. A reconstruction would likely sidelined Purdy into the 2023 season.

The latest quarterback injury for San Francisco throws another wrench into their future plans at the position. Their Week 1 starter from this season, Trey Lance, went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 that required follow-up surgery last month.

Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance, but broke his foot in Week 13 and is eligible to be a free agent in March.

Purdy took over and won his first seven starts as a rookie before getting hurt on the first drive of the NFC championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“My arm felt like it stretched out,” Purdy said after the game. “It felt like a lot of shocks all over from my elbow, down to my wrist. Front and back. Just pain all over.”

Purdy came back into the game in the second half after backup Josh Johnson left with a concussion and mostly was only able to hand the ball off. He attempted two passes with the injured elbow with neither going more than 1 yard beyond the line of scrimmage.

“I couldn’t throw anything over 5-10 yards,” he said. “That is why we just had some screens. That was our only option when I went back in.”

Purdy, who was selected with the last pick in the 2022 draft, was a revelation when he got forced into action. He threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and only four interceptions in the regular season.

Purdy helped the Niners win their first two playoff games, throwing for 546 yards and three TDs with no turnovers in wins over Seattle and Dallas. Purdy was the third rookie ever to win two playoff starts.

Purdy’s 108 passer rating in the regular season and playoffs combined is the best ever for a rookie with at least 200 attempts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos are hoping Sean Payton can fix the major issues they had this past season, and the amount of money they will pay the head coach reflects their confidence in his ability to do just that. As expected, Payton will be one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Mike Klis of... The post Report reveals how much Broncos will pay Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Winners and losers from Sean Payton being hired by Broncos

Sean Payton is the new head coach for the Denver Broncos after a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here are the winners and losers of the Payton hiring. The head coaching carousel had very little movement this offseason, with the Carolina Panthers being the only team to address their vacancy by hiring Frank Reich. That left four teams that were in need of new sideline bosses. But on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos found their head coach, and it arrived in the form of a huge splash.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

AP source: Alabama hiring Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees

Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized and still needed university approval. The South Bend Tribune was first to report that Rees was leaving his alma mater to join coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. Rees is replacing Bill O’Brien, who left to take the offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots. The former Houston Texans coach left last month to rejoin the Patriots, where he was an assistant before becoming Penn State’s head coach in 2012.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration for 2nd straight year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year, asking for $15 million instead of the team’s $13.5 million offer. The 29-year-old left-hander went 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal in arbitration. That was after he pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried, who is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series, had his case heard Friday by a panel that’s expected to issue a decision Saturday.
The Associated Press

WNBA free agent Azurá Stevens signs with Los Angeles

Azurá Stevens is heading west, signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Friday. The 6-foot-6 free agent forward won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and has averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in her career. “I am beyond excited to be joining the Los Angeles Sparks,” she said. “The plan that (general manager Karen Bryant and coach Curt Miller) are putting together for this team & organization is special and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of it. I can’t wait to get to LA (and) get to work!” Stevens was drafted by Dallas in 2018 and she played 34 games in her first season, earning All-WNBA rookie team honors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Super Bowl features matchup of 1st and 2nd team All-Pro QBs

It’s only fitting that the top two quarterbacks in the regular season based on All-Pro voting are the last two quarterbacks standing in the NFL this season. First-team All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take his Kansas City Chiefs into the Super Bowl against second-team All-Pro Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. This marks the seventh time since the merger that the first-team All-Pro quarterback will face the second-teamer for the championship, with it last happening in the 2016 season when second-teamer Tom Brady’s Patriots beat first-teamer Matt Ryan’s Falcons 34-28 in overtime. That’s been the pattern in all six of the matchups, with the second teamer coming out victorious each time: Drew Brees over Peyton Manning in the 2009 season, Mark Rypien over Jim Kelly (1991), Joe Montana over Dan Marino (1984), Montana over Ken Anderson (1981) and Roger Staubach over Bob Griese (1971).
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Report: Aaron Glenn gets second interview with Colts

The Colts will have a second interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. He becomes the seventh candidate to get a second interview, joining Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Alabama coach Nate Oats gets new 6-year, $30 million deal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades. Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved Friday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy